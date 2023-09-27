What's new

India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions, A view From Canada

Bill Longley

Bill Longley

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 15, 2008
Messages
1,660
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
#sikh #indiacanada #sag_analysis
اس ویڈیو میں میں نے کینیڈا میں مقیم سینئیر صحافی عاطف رزاق سے کینیڈا اور بھارت کے مابین سفارتی تنازع پر بات کی۔۔ میرا فوکس کینیڈا کی عوام کے جزبات پر رہا۔۔۔ سکھ رہنما کا بھارتی ایجنسیون کی جانب سے قتل ،کینیڈا کے اقتدار اعلٰی پر حملہ تھا۔۔۔ کیا امریکہ اپنا وزن کینیڈا کے پلڑے میں ڈال رہا ہے۔۔ یہ سب جاننے کے لئے یہ دلچسپ گفتگو ضرور دیکھئے
In this Video I discussed India-Canada Relations with Sr. Journalist Atif Razaq, who is based in Canada, I asked about the history of economic and social relations between India and Canada and the reasons for present tensions between the two countries and we also discussed the feelings in Canada about the attack on Canadian sovereignty and the role of US and other Anglo Sexan Countries in this dispute
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Hafiz Hamdullah Claims There are CCTV Videos Available on Bushra BBs Meeting With a Diplomat from a Muslim Country
Replies
3
Views
184
alphapak
alphapak
C
Why ZAB was the biggest Curse on Pakistan
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Riz
Riz
Imran Khan
PAKISTAN Army's colonel's daughter killed a 40 years old man colonel paid 6.9 million rupees case closed .
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
157
Views
10K
Goritoes
Goritoes
HAIDER
Open letter to Liaqat Baluch
Replies
0
Views
695
HAIDER
HAIDER
Cash GK
Some top reactions from Pakistan's social Community after Pm Imran khan speech
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
crankthatskunk
crankthatskunk

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom