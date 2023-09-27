India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions, A view From Canada

Bill Longley
اس ویڈیو میں میں نے کینیڈا میں مقیم سینئیر صحافی عاطف رزاق سے کینیڈا اور بھارت کے مابین سفارتی تنازع پر بات کی۔۔ میرا فوکس کینیڈا کی عوام کے جزبات پر رہا۔۔۔ سکھ رہنما کا بھارتی ایجنسیون کی جانب سے قتل ،کینیڈا کے اقتدار اعلٰی پر حملہ تھا۔۔۔ کیا امریکہ اپنا وزن کینیڈا کے پلڑے میں ڈال رہا ہے۔۔ یہ سب جاننے کے لئے یہ دلچسپ گفتگو ضرور دیکھئے
In this Video I discussed India-Canada Relations with Sr. Journalist Atif Razaq, who is based in Canada, I asked about the history of economic and social relations between India and Canada and the reasons for present tensions between the two countries and we also discussed the feelings in Canada about the attack on Canadian sovereignty and the role of US and other Anglo Sexan Countries in this dispute
