India bombed an Orphanage in Dhaka in 1971, Killing Hundreds of Children. This is why Indians are giving phul sapport to Isreali hospital attack.

Like master like dog
Another propaganda of theirs is that Pakistan started war with India on 3 December after airstrikes on India.I had absolutely no idea about this, goes to show how strong Indian propaganda was to erase this from history.
Hindutva turds think they can be buddies with Israel by sucking up to them. What they don't realize is that they will always be idol worshipping Goyims to the Jews.