India Begins Construction Of World's Highest Motorable Road At 19,400 Feet, Surpassing Umling-La Pass

In a bid to enhance connectivity in border areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has begun the construction of the world's highest motorable road.
The Likaru-Mig La-Fukche road will traverse at an altitude of 19,400 feet and surpass the current world's highest motorable road — the Chisumle-Demchok road, which traverses the 19,300 feet high Umling-la pass.
"On the occasion of 77th Independence Day BRO starts construction on yet another strategic road, Road Likaru-Mig La-Fukche. This road will pass through an altitude of 19400 feet and will be the world's highest motorable road surpassing the Umling La Pass," stated a post shared by BRO on X (formerly Twitter).
The 52-km-long Chisumle-Demchok road, at its highest point, Umling-la top, surpasses the altitude of the Everest base camp in Nepal.
The new Likaru-Mig La-Fukche road will ascend even higher than that.
This will also offer an alternative land connectivity route to the Fukche advanced landing ground, located just 2.5 km from the LAC.