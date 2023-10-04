What's new

India, Bangladesh hold joint military drills

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Dec 31, 2010
Messages
9,948
Reaction score
-5

India, Bangladesh hold joint military drills​


Updated At: Oct 04, 2023 06:46 AM
India, Bangladesh hold joint military drills

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

New Delhi, October 3

India and Bangladesh commenced the 11th edition of annual joint military exercise, ‘sampriti’ at Umroi in Meghalaya today. This exercise, alternatingly organised by both countries, signifies strong bilateral defence cooperation.

With its inception in Jorhat, Assam in 2009, the exercise has witnessed 10 successful editions till 2022. The two-week exercise will engage approximately 350 personnel from both sides. The Bangladesh contingent comprises 170 personnel, led by Brigadier General Mohammed Mafizul Islam Rashed, Commander of 52 Bangladesh Infantry Brigade.

Indian contingent mainly comprises troops from Rajput Regiment. Brigadier SK Anand, Commander of a Mountain Brigade, is leading the Indian contingent. The exercise will include a series of joint tactical drills for counter-terrorist operations.

m.tribuneindia.com

India, Bangladesh hold joint military drills

India and Bangladesh commenced the 11th edition of annual joint military exercise, ‘sampriti’ at Umroi in Meghalaya today. This exercise, alternatingly organised by both countries, signifies strong bilateral defence cooperation.
m.tribuneindia.com m.tribuneindia.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Beijing: China, Saudi Arabia to hold joint naval drills next month
Replies
0
Views
109
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Varunastra
  • Article
India, Bangladesh 12-day joint military drill SAMPRITI-X culminates
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
damiendehorn2
D
leonblack08
Bangladesh: Joint military exercise with US Pacific Army Command (USARPAC)
Replies
10
Views
947
Destranator
D
B
US ready to provide Bangladesh with "more advanced capabilities through foreign military sales: Ambassador Haas
Replies
2
Views
298
saif
S
B
India, Bangladesh hold joint military exercise as part of bilateral defence cooperation
Replies
4
Views
651
BananaRepublicUK
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom