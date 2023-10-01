What's new

India, Bangladesh discuss preparations to start talks for free trade agreement

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Dec 31, 2010
Messages
9,938
Reaction score
-5

India, Bangladesh discuss preparations to start talks for free trade agreement​

October 01, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The bilateral trade has dipped to $14.2 billion in 2022-23, from $8.13 billion in 2021-22​

PTI
BANGLADESH-flag

It was discussed during an official-level meeting of the Joint Working Group on Trade (JWG) between India and Bangladesh, which was held last week in Dhaka. File. | Photo Credit: AFP

India and Bangladesh have discussed preparations to start talks for a free trade agreement between the two countries to promote economic ties, an official statement said on October 1.

It was discussed during an official-level meeting of the Joint Working Group on Trade (JWG) between India and Bangladesh, which was held last week in Dhaka.

The meeting "discussed a host of bilateral issues such as removal of port restrictions, ground work on commencement of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), harmonization of standards, and mutual recognition of standards, supply of essential commodities to Bangladesh," the Commerce Ministry said.

CEPA is a kind of free trade agreement, under which two trading partners significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they also ease norms to promote trade in services and investments.

They also deliberated upon issues related to development of road and rail infrastructure, regional connectivity through multi-modal transportation and creation/ strengthening of infrastructure in Land Customs Stations/ Integrated Check Posts, border haats.

These meetings are held on an annual basis to discuss key trade related issues and explore opportunities for economic and technical collaboration, promotion, facilitation, expansion and diversification of trade between the two countries.

"These meetings play a vital role in quick resolution of bilateral issues by removing trade barriers, simplifying customs procedures, improvement of infrastructure, logistics, and transit facilities to facilitate smoother cross-border trade," it said.

The bilateral trade has dipped to $14.2 billion in 2022-23, from $8.13 billion in 2021-22.

 
poor reporting by thehindu?? when bilateral trade increased from 8 billion to 14 billion why did they used word dipped.??
 

Similar threads

B
Hasina-Xi Talks in Jo'burg: Dhaka wants to discuss regional stability, trade, investment issues with Beijing
Replies
2
Views
285
@blue Ocean
@
B
BD bracing for talks with India on CEPA
Replies
0
Views
332
Black_cats
B
B
Bangladesh can be trade hub for ASEAN, South Asia: FBCCI
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
1K
saif
S
B
Bangladesh, Japan to sign economic partnership agreement soon
Replies
0
Views
169
Black_cats
B
Bilal9
Bangladesh, Japan to sign economic partnership agreement soon
2 3
Replies
33
Views
920
saif
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom