What's new

India arrests 78 in ongoing manhunt for Sikh leader

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Dec 14, 2008
Messages
15,939
Reaction score
-8
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
www.thenews.com.pk

India arrests 78 in ongoing manhunt for Sikh leader

NEW DELHI: A manhunt for a Sikh preacher in India entered its second day on Sunday after authorities shut mobile internet in the whole of Punjab state and arrested 78 of his supporters.Amritpal...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

India arrests 78 in ongoing manhunt for Sikh leader​

Authorities also shut mobile internet in whole of Punjab state​


By AFP
March 19, 2023



Chief of a social organisation, Amritpal Singh (C) along with devotees takes part in a Sikh initiation rite ceremony also known as ‘Amrit Sanskar’ at Akal Takht Sahib in the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, on October 30, 2022. — AFP
Chief of a social organisation, Amritpal Singh (C) along with devotees takes part in a Sikh initiation rite ceremony also known as ‘Amrit Sanskar’ at Akal Takht Sahib in the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, on October 30, 2022. — AFP
NEW DELHI: A manhunt for a Sikh preacher in India entered its second day on Sunday after authorities shut mobile internet in the whole of Punjab state and arrested 78 of his supporters.
Amritpal Singh rose to prominence in recent months demanding the creation of Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland, and with his interpretation of Sikhism at rallies in rural pockets of the northern state of some 30 million people.
Last month Singh, 30, and his supporters armed with swords, knives and guns raided a police station after one of his aides was arrested for alleged assault and attempted kidnapping.
The brazen daytime raid in the outskirts of Amritsar — home to the holiest Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple — left several police injured and heaped pressure on authorities to act against Singh.
After the operation began on Saturday, the Punjab police tweeted late in the day that 78 had been arrested in the "mega crackdown".
But Singh himself was not thought to be among them.
On Sunday, there was a major police presence across Punjab, especially in rural pockets and around Singh´s village of Jallupur Khera, local media reported.
The police said that its "manhunt" was ongoing and the overall "situation is under control, citizens (are) requested to not believe in rumours".
Local media reports said that the Punjab government ordered the mobile internet shutdown to be in place until noon (0630 GMT) on Monday.
It was worried that social media could be used to spread rumours and misinformation which could spark street violence.
Authorities frequently shut down mobile internet services, particularly in the restive northern region of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Punjab — with about 58% Sikhs and 39% Hindus — was rocked by the Khalistan movement in the 1980s and early 1990s when thousands of people died.
According to official claims, the violence peaked in 1984 after a botched raid against a few hundred separatists, some of them armed, inside the Golden Temple headed by the hardline Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.
This led to the assassination of India´s prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh security guards a few months later, which in turn sparked anti-Sikh riots in Delhi and elsewhere that left several thousand more people dead.
The separatist movement later “lost a lot of support”, with its most vocal advocates today primarily among the Punjabi diaspora in Canada, Australia, Britain and elsewhere.
India has often complained to respective governments over the activities of Sikh separatists who, it says, have been trying to revive the insurgency with a massive financial push.


 
If I had the power to arm groups in neighboring countries, these guys would get the top shelf “equipment” to deal with the kalus vermins next door. Let them fight for freedom
 
a few days ago I made a post:

"amreeka says that there is likelihood that in 2023 india will invade Pakistan in response to a real or perceived threat. there is also a chance that China will invade bharat therefore we need to be ready to support bharat and intervene on its behalf."

cannot find it now I may have deleted it.

now look at what lies the indian agencies are cooking up:

"With an aim to revive terrorism in Punjab, Pakistan's external spy agency ISI has been the brain behind pushing Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh back to India with the help of overseas Sikh separatists, the officials said on Saturday.

Singh, 30, was a truck driver in Dubai before the ISI, with the help of Khalistan supporters based outside India, radicalized him so that he could plunge Punjab again into the dark days of terrorism."
gobar arya says it so it must be "true"
 
Last edited:
doorstar said:
a few days ago I made a post:

"amreeka says that there is likelihood that in 2023 india will invade Pakistan in response to a real or perceived threat. there is also a chance that China will invade bharat there fore need to be ready to support bharat and intervene on its behalf."

cannot find it now I may have deleted it.

now look at what indian agencies are cooking up:

"With an aim to revive terrorism in Punjab, Pakistan's external spy agency ISI has been the brain behind pushing Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh back to India with the help of overseas Sikh separatists, the officials said on Saturday.

Singh, 30, was a truck driver in Dubai before the ISI, with the help of Khalistan supporters based outside India, radicalized him so that he could plunge Punjab again into the dark days of terrorism."
Click to expand...
Let them come. I don’t know about other OSPs, but I for one will leave my lucrative job and fly back to Pakistan to fight as many of them as possible. There’s many of us I suppose. For me, it’s a personal hatred
 
khansaheeb said:
www.thenews.com.pk

India arrests 78 in ongoing manhunt for Sikh leader

NEW DELHI: A manhunt for a Sikh preacher in India entered its second day on Sunday after authorities shut mobile internet in the whole of Punjab state and arrested 78 of his supporters.Amritpal...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

India arrests 78 in ongoing manhunt for Sikh leader​

Authorities also shut mobile internet in whole of Punjab state​


By AFP
March 19, 2023



Chief of a social organisation, Amritpal Singh (C) along with devotees takes part in a Sikh initiation rite ceremony also known as ‘Amrit Sanskar’ at Akal Takht Sahib in the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, on October 30, 2022. — AFP
Chief of a social organisation, Amritpal Singh (C) along with devotees takes part in a Sikh initiation rite ceremony also known as ‘Amrit Sanskar’ at Akal Takht Sahib in the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, on October 30, 2022. — AFP
NEW DELHI: A manhunt for a Sikh preacher in India entered its second day on Sunday after authorities shut mobile internet in the whole of Punjab state and arrested 78 of his supporters.
Amritpal Singh rose to prominence in recent months demanding the creation of Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland, and with his interpretation of Sikhism at rallies in rural pockets of the northern state of some 30 million people.
Last month Singh, 30, and his supporters armed with swords, knives and guns raided a police station after one of his aides was arrested for alleged assault and attempted kidnapping.
The brazen daytime raid in the outskirts of Amritsar — home to the holiest Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple — left several police injured and heaped pressure on authorities to act against Singh.
After the operation began on Saturday, the Punjab police tweeted late in the day that 78 had been arrested in the "mega crackdown".
But Singh himself was not thought to be among them.
On Sunday, there was a major police presence across Punjab, especially in rural pockets and around Singh´s village of Jallupur Khera, local media reported.
The police said that its "manhunt" was ongoing and the overall "situation is under control, citizens (are) requested to not believe in rumours".
Local media reports said that the Punjab government ordered the mobile internet shutdown to be in place until noon (0630 GMT) on Monday.
It was worried that social media could be used to spread rumours and misinformation which could spark street violence.
Authorities frequently shut down mobile internet services, particularly in the restive northern region of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Punjab — with about 58% Sikhs and 39% Hindus — was rocked by the Khalistan movement in the 1980s and early 1990s when thousands of people died.
According to official claims, the violence peaked in 1984 after a botched raid against a few hundred separatists, some of them armed, inside the Golden Temple headed by the hardline Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.
This led to the assassination of India´s prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh security guards a few months later, which in turn sparked anti-Sikh riots in Delhi and elsewhere that left several thousand more people dead.
The separatist movement later “lost a lot of support”, with its most vocal advocates today primarily among the Punjabi diaspora in Canada, Australia, Britain and elsewhere.
India has often complained to respective governments over the activities of Sikh separatists who, it says, have been trying to revive the insurgency with a massive financial push.


Click to expand...

Damn both Lehnda and Charda Punjab facing political turmoil.
 
kaykay said:
Missing person kar diya isko as far as I know.
Click to expand...
what I hear is that he was arrested then disappeared but of course they say he evaded arrest but that is a lie. could be either dead or under torture in some cell unless he was one of their own moles
 
AA_ said:
If I had the power to arm groups in neighboring countries, these guys would get the top shelf “equipment” to deal with the kalus vermins next door. Let them fight for freedom
Click to expand...

I admire your jihadi passion but what you "want to do" is already being done by the pakistani govt.

That is how this 10th pass unemployed wastrel who was sent to Dubai to work as a truck driver in his uncles transport business became a "sikh religious leader" after meeting ISI handles in dubai. :lol:

Amritpal-Singh-1200.jpg


And there is a stead supply of drugs and Arms from pakistani into punjab to "Fund and support" him.

police-arrested-module-members-recovered-cash-terrorist_5753a778-df3d-11e9-93be-d8edb8f85faf.jpg
PTI9_25_2019_000089B_1569425582198_1569425601067.jpg
whatsapp_image_2022-10-08_at_22.49.01-sixteen_nine.jpeg
e599d6c81bdba3aa782cb79a5b5baeff1672595216934556_original.jpg


But since Indian govt. is already returning the favor with multiplier effect, I don't have too many complaints.
 
Last edited:
He was doing nothing except giving some stupid hate speeches and barely had any supporters, but just as would be expected from a 24/7 pararanoid low confidence hypernationalistic govt, they sent out a few hundred cops to arrest him and gave him the attention he was looking for. What's more, the morons cut off internet in a perfectly normal state giving the impression like its under a siege or warzone.

Can't believe how people never learn from history, even that Bhindranwale guy was a lightweight nobody with barely any supporters, until their holiest temple was stormed to arrest him, and from nobody he became a martyr.

Like maybe a jeep should have been sent out to arrest this guy instead of a national manhunt and internet blackout.

The way to counter drug and weapon smuggling is through providing the local population with incentives. Pay kids Rs 10,000 if they manage to shoot down a drone

They are already doing it on a smaller scale, awarding police teams Rs 50,000(overkill) for bringing down a drone, with great effect.
www.hindustantimes.com

22 drones downed, 317kg heroin recovered along Punjab border in 2022: BSF

Smuggling of drugs, arms, ammunition and explosives via drones had started coming into notice in 2019; though only one drone was shot down by the BSF in Punjab in 2021, the number saw multifold jump by the end of 2022
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
Last edited:
RealDeal said:
He was doing nothing except giving some stupid hate speeches and barely had any supporters, but just as would be expected from a 24/7 pararanoid low confidence hypernationalistic govt, they sent out a few hundred cops to arrest him and gave him the attention he was looking for. What's more, the morons cut off internet in a perfectly normal state giving the impression like its under a siege or warzone.

Can't believe how people never learn from history, even that Bhindranwale guy was a lightweight nobody with barely any supporters, until their holiest temple was stormed to arrest him, and from nobody he became a martyr.

Like maybe a jeep should have been sent out to arrest this guy instead of a national manhunt and internet blackout.

The way to counter drug and weapon smuggling is through providing the local population with incentives. Pay kids Rs 10,000 if they manage to shoot down a drone

They are already doing it on a smaller scale, awarding police teams Rs 50,000(overkill) for bringing down a drone, with great effect.
www.hindustantimes.com

22 drones downed, 317kg heroin recovered along Punjab border in 2022: BSF

Smuggling of drugs, arms, ammunition and explosives via drones had started coming into notice in 2019; though only one drone was shot down by the BSF in Punjab in 2021, the number saw multifold jump by the end of 2022
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
Click to expand...

I hope you realize that LAW AND ORDER is a STATE SUBJECT.

And punjab is ruled by the AAM party who got into power with the help of khalistani supporters and which was set up initially with funds from khalistani supporters. And nobody in their right mind would call this punjab govt. a "hypernationalist" govt. :lol:

Punjab govt. made a spectacle of this by design, not by accident.

And this is the picture of this "little known leader" ATTACKING a police station and forcing them to withdraw cases on his partner and releasing him from jail.
'
23asr-sikh_separatist_leader_amritpals_supporters_clash_with_cops_at_ajnala_in_amritsar-13-sixteen_nine.jpg
9ld7jp2lhoxEpJ_j.jpg
 

Similar threads

BHAN85
India cuts off internet for millions to catch single person
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
2K
iamnobody
iamnobody
khansaheeb
Five suspects arrested in India after bomb blasts near Golden Temple, Sikhism’s holiest shrine
Replies
2
Views
295
DabbuSardar
DabbuSardar
iamnobody
Minor Sikh boys lynched to death
Replies
14
Views
947
GodToons
GodToons
fitpOsitive
Amritpal Singh Arrested
Replies
5
Views
562
Vikramaditya-I
Vikramaditya-I
GamoAccu
How Internet Shutdowns Wreak Havoc in India
Replies
0
Views
164
GamoAccu
GamoAccu

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom