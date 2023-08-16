India approves $7 billion plan for electric buses in 100 cities

PM e-bus seva: India's cabinet allows governments to spend Rs 57,613 cr for 10,000 new e-buses The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the PM e-Bus Seva Scheme, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said at a briefing. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Cabinet has approved the Vishwakarma Yojana, a scheme Prime...

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the PM e-Bus Seva Scheme, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said at a briefing.A total of $7 billion has been allotted to the e-bus scheme. Of this, the central government will provide $2.5 billion and the balance will be paid for by the state governments.With an eye on green mobility and climate change readiness, 10,000 new electric buses will be rolled out in 100 cities, Thakur said. The cities will be selected through a challenge method. The scheme will cover cities with a population of three lakh and above and priority will be given to cities not having organised bus services.All capital cities of UTs, northeast region and Hill states will come under the purview of the scheme."Procurement and maintenance on public-private partnership mode. The scheme will run till 2037," Thakur said. Thakur added that support will be given for ten years.There are two segments of the scheme: Augmenting the city bus services and Green Urban Mobility initiatives.Under the augmentation segment, the e-buses will operate under the PPP model and the government will help develop associated infrastructure to provide support for development/upgradation of depot infrastructure. It will also help cities create behind-the-meter power infrastructure for the e-buses.Under the Green Urban Mobility Initiatives, bus rapid transport projects would be developed along with non-motorised infrastructure like bike sharing, bicycle lanes. Innovative projects like National Common Mobility Card, Intelligent Transit Management System, Multimodal Interchange facilities would also be developed.