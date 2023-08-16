What's new

India approves $7 billion plan for electric buses in 100 cities

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
832
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India
20230816_165400.jpg

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the PM e-Bus Seva Scheme, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said at a briefing.

A total of $7 billion has been allotted to the e-bus scheme. Of this, the central government will provide $2.5 billion and the balance will be paid for by the state governments.

With an eye on green mobility and climate change readiness, 10,000 new electric buses will be rolled out in 100 cities, Thakur said. The cities will be selected through a challenge method. The scheme will cover cities with a population of three lakh and above and priority will be given to cities not having organised bus services.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1668974889875947520
All capital cities of UTs, northeast region and Hill states will come under the purview of the scheme.

"Procurement and maintenance on public-private partnership mode. The scheme will run till 2037," Thakur said. Thakur added that support will be given for ten years.

Two segments
There are two segments of the scheme: Augmenting the city bus services and Green Urban Mobility initiatives.
Under the augmentation segment, the e-buses will operate under the PPP model and the government will help develop associated infrastructure to provide support for development/upgradation of depot infrastructure. It will also help cities create behind-the-meter power infrastructure for the e-buses.

Under the Green Urban Mobility Initiatives, bus rapid transport projects would be developed along with non-motorised infrastructure like bike sharing, bicycle lanes. Innovative projects like National Common Mobility Card, Intelligent Transit Management System, Multimodal Interchange facilities would also be developed.

m.economictimes.com

PM e-bus seva: India's cabinet allows governments to spend Rs 57,613 cr for 10,000 new e-buses

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the PM e-Bus Seva Scheme, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said at a briefing. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Cabinet has approved the Vishwakarma Yojana, a scheme Prime...
m.economictimes.com m.economictimes.com

m.timesofindia.com

Union Cabinet approves PM e-bus Sewa, allocates Rs 57,613 crore for 10,000 new e-buses | India News - Times of India

India News: NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'PM-eBus Sewa' for augmenting city bus operations, under which 10,000 e-buses will be deployed .
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com
 

Similar threads

Bilal9
100 electric buses to join Dhaka Nagar Paribahan fleet: DSCC Mayor Taposh
Replies
0
Views
469
Bilal9
Bilal9
N
India's Reliance Industries gears up to produce green hydrogen in two years from its plant in Gujarat
Replies
0
Views
126
NG Missile Vessels
N
N
100 Km Road Laid In 100 hours: India Scripts History With Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway
Replies
13
Views
228
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
B
Bangladesh to procure 300 electric double-decker buses from India for BRTC
Replies
8
Views
704
hembo
hembo
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan’s ‘First-Ever’ Electric Bus Hits The Road In Karachi
2
Replies
15
Views
969
epebble
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom