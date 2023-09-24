What's new

India: Apple to increase production in India by 5 times to $40 billion over the next 5 years!

CallSignMaverick

CallSignMaverick

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 12, 2023
Messages
1,962
Reaction score
1
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1705936143156470040
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1705935724296753200
@Skull and Bones @indushek @Puffin @hembo @-=virus=- @VkdIndian @Skimming @nahtanbob @Kuru @INDIAPOSITIVE @SN320 @NG Missile Vessels @legacytiger18 @Hellfire2006 @salarsikander @JaneBhiDoYaaron @Mugen @koolzberg @Kingdom come @Dalit @Kaniska @Bilal9 @Indos @LeGenD @Mugen @Cheepek @protean



Meanwhile Apple supplier foxconn...
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1704027548080894411
1695574762516.png




www.livemint.com

Foxconn's logistics unit Jusda opens new office in TN ahead of iPhone 15 launch

Several reports said that a Foxconn Technology Group plant in Sriperumbudur is all set to deliver the newest devices only weeks after they start shipping from factories in China.
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1705602119494160742

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1667017637069721600
 
Last edited:
What is the amount in $ value that is exported by Apple from India? That would be the key number to understand the long term plan for Apple wrt to export potential from India.
 
Kaniska said:
What is the amount in $ value that is exported by Apple from India? That would be the key number to understand the long term plan for Apple wrt to export potential from India.
Click to expand...
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Apple overtakes Samsung, emerges as largest smartphone exporter from India - Times of India

International Business News: Apple's share of exports soared from just 9% of the roughly 8 million smartphones shipped in Q2 2022, to almost half the total smartphone exports in Q
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 

Similar threads

CallSignMaverick
India: Google to invest $10 billion in India and will also set up a FinTech Operations centre in GIFT City, Amazon to invest $26 billion as well!
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
3K
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
CallSignMaverick
India: Micron Announces $2.75 billion Semiconductor OSAT Facility in Gujarat
Replies
12
Views
890
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
L&T to invest $12 billion in India over next 5 years in capex
Replies
1
Views
244
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
BMW To Make Electric Vehicles In India
Replies
8
Views
498
mangochutney
M
CallSignMaverick
India is now the #1 emerging market to invest in, according to 85 sovereign wealth funds and 57 central banks representing $21 Trillion in assets!
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
2K
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom