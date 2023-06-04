What's new

India: Airbus heads towards 500-jet order from IndiGo

Airbus heads towards 500-jet IndiGo order​

By Tim Hepher
, Aditi Shah
and Joanna Plucinska
June 4, 20232:56 PM UTCUpdated ago
An IndiGo Airlines A320 aircraft is parked on the tarmac at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore

An IndiGo Airlines A320 aircraft is parked on the tarmac at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo
ISTANBUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) is closing towards a potentially record deal to sell 500 narrow-body A320-family jets to India's largest carrier IndiGo (INGL.NS), industry sources said on Sunday.

The European planemaker has emerged as front-runner for an order eclipsing Air India's historic provisional purchase of 470 jets in February, the sources said on the sidelines of an airline industry meeting in Istanbul.

Such a deal would be worth some $50 billion at the most recently published Airbus list prices, but would typically be worth less than half this after widespread airline industry discounts for bulk deals, according to aircraft analysts.

Airbus and Boeing (BA.N) are also competing in separate talks to sell 25 A330neo or Boeing 787 wide-body jets to the same airline, they said.
IndiGo Chief Executive Pieter Elbers, attending the annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association in Istanbul, declined to comment on commercial matters.

Airbus and Boeing also declined to comment.

Reuters first reported in March that IndiGo, which has a 56% share of the domestic Indian market, was in talks with both Airbus and Boeing for the order, which if confirmed would be the largest by a single airline ranked by units.

IndiGo's potential new order comes as it is yet to take delivery of nearly 500 jets out of a total order of 830 Airbus A320-family planes, making it one of the largest customers of the European group.

Airbus and Boeing have been racking up billions of dollars of new orders stretching beyond 2030 as airlines lock in supplies well ahead amid looming shortages.
Indian carriers now have the second-largest order book, with over 6% share of the industry backlog, behind only the United State, according to a June 1 report by Barclays.

The bullish outlook by IndiGo comes as the world's third-largest aviation market is seeing a strong rebound in travel post-COVID, with domestic and international passenger numbers surging despite high fares.

IndiGo aims to double its capacity by the end of the decade and expand its network, especially in international markets, Elbers told analysts last month during an earnings call.

The airline has a codeshare partnership with seven carriers including Turkish Airlines, American Airlines and KLM.

The alliance with Turkish Airlines has seen IndiGo make a major push into Europe, a favourite holiday destination among Indians, with the budget carrier now offering flights to 33 European airports.

In a departure from its single-aisle strategy, IndiGo earlier this year began international operations to Istanbul with a Boeing 777, its first wide-body aircraft, taken from codeshare partner Turkish Airlines, which provides the pilots.

Taking on the two widebodies is a stop-gap arrangement for IndiGo which needs the capacity until it takes delivery of the longer range Airbus A321XLR planes in 2025-ish timeframe, Elbers told Reuters in an interview in March.

In the meantime, this will help the budget carrier build its brand outside India, where it is little known, and prepare for future expansion, he had said at the time.
Reporting by Tim Hepher, Aditi Shah and Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Hugh Lawson and David Holmes

www.reuters.com

Airbus heads towards 500-jet IndiGo order

Airbus is closing towards a potentially record deal to sell 500 narrow-body A320-family jets to India's largest carrier IndiGo , industry sources said on Sunday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Click to expand...
This is amazing.
I hope Airbus sets up an assembly line here in India. Or do we already have one?
 
CallSignMaverick said:
@INDIAPOSITIVE @Skull and Bones @koolzberg @Kuru @Srinivas @migflug @legacytiger18 @Joe Shearer @Indos @wildlens


Tagging ya'll to invite you to this madness

Within a year another world record purchase after 470 aircraft order from Air India
Click to expand...
Clearly we will sink or swim.

Kuru said:
This is amazing.
I hope Airbus sets up an assembly line here in India. Or do we already have one?
Click to expand...
No, we only make part-assemblies.

HAL used to make wings for Boeing, and nowadays they have two or three things more.
Tatas has more work than HAL, but I am not keeping up with my old industry any more and no longer track these details.

Setting up an assembly line nowadays is purely a function of investment; the skills exist.
 
Joe Shearer said:
Clearly we will sink or swim.


No, we only make part-assemblies.

HAL used to make wings for Boeing, and nowadays they have two or three things more.
Tatas has more work than HAL, but I am not keeping up with my old industry any more and no longer track these details.

Setting up an assembly line nowadays is purely a function of investment; the skills exist.
Click to expand...
Boeing is setting up its biggest engineering center outside US in Bangalore . they acquired 1000 acres near International Airport
 
Last edited:
c919 anyone?

CallSignMaverick said:
@INDIAPOSITIVE @Skull and Bones @koolzberg @Kuru @Srinivas @migflug @legacytiger18 @Joe Shearer @Indos @wildlens


Tagging ya'll to invite you to this madness

Within a year another world record purchase after 470 aircraft order from Air India
Click to expand...
hope they are making the correct business decision. Indigo is good and clean. Just what is needed but too bare. I used to take it often from Singapore to Chennai. It's half the price of Singapore Airlines but there is no inflight service. For unto 3 or 4 h it's not needed. However, I once took Scoot to Sydney and it was 8 h of torture. So for distances longer than gelf or Singapore-Malaysia, they need to start in flight service.
 
CallSignMaverick said:

Airbus heads towards 500-jet IndiGo order​

By Tim Hepher
, Aditi Shah
and Joanna Plucinska
June 4, 20232:56 PM UTCUpdated ago
An IndiGo Airlines A320 aircraft is parked on the tarmac at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore

An IndiGo Airlines A320 aircraft is parked on the tarmac at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo
ISTANBUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) is closing towards a potentially record deal to sell 500 narrow-body A320-family jets to India's largest carrier IndiGo (INGL.NS), industry sources said on Sunday.

The European planemaker has emerged as front-runner for an order eclipsing Air India's historic provisional purchase of 470 jets in February, the sources said on the sidelines of an airline industry meeting in Istanbul.

Such a deal would be worth some $50 billion at the most recently published Airbus list prices, but would typically be worth less than half this after widespread airline industry discounts for bulk deals, according to aircraft analysts.

Airbus and Boeing (BA.N) are also competing in separate talks to sell 25 A330neo or Boeing 787 wide-body jets to the same airline, they said.
IndiGo Chief Executive Pieter Elbers, attending the annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association in Istanbul, declined to comment on commercial matters.

Airbus and Boeing also declined to comment.

Reuters first reported in March that IndiGo, which has a 56% share of the domestic Indian market, was in talks with both Airbus and Boeing for the order, which if confirmed would be the largest by a single airline ranked by units.

IndiGo's potential new order comes as it is yet to take delivery of nearly 500 jets out of a total order of 830 Airbus A320-family planes, making it one of the largest customers of the European group.

Airbus and Boeing have been racking up billions of dollars of new orders stretching beyond 2030 as airlines lock in supplies well ahead amid looming shortages.
Indian carriers now have the second-largest order book, with over 6% share of the industry backlog, behind only the United State, according to a June 1 report by Barclays.

The bullish outlook by IndiGo comes as the world's third-largest aviation market is seeing a strong rebound in travel post-COVID, with domestic and international passenger numbers surging despite high fares.

IndiGo aims to double its capacity by the end of the decade and expand its network, especially in international markets, Elbers told analysts last month during an earnings call.

The airline has a codeshare partnership with seven carriers including Turkish Airlines, American Airlines and KLM.

The alliance with Turkish Airlines has seen IndiGo make a major push into Europe, a favourite holiday destination among Indians, with the budget carrier now offering flights to 33 European airports.

In a departure from its single-aisle strategy, IndiGo earlier this year began international operations to Istanbul with a Boeing 777, its first wide-body aircraft, taken from codeshare partner Turkish Airlines, which provides the pilots.

Taking on the two widebodies is a stop-gap arrangement for IndiGo which needs the capacity until it takes delivery of the longer range Airbus A321XLR planes in 2025-ish timeframe, Elbers told Reuters in an interview in March.

In the meantime, this will help the budget carrier build its brand outside India, where it is little known, and prepare for future expansion, he had said at the time.
Reporting by Tim Hepher, Aditi Shah and Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Hugh Lawson and David Holmes

www.reuters.com

Airbus heads towards 500-jet IndiGo order

Airbus is closing towards a potentially record deal to sell 500 narrow-body A320-family jets to India's largest carrier IndiGo , industry sources said on Sunday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
Click to expand...

Indian service and hospitality industry plans to expand.
 
I thought Indian carriers are suffering A320 spares shortages forcing some into bankruptcy?
 
dbc said:
I thought Indian carriers are suffering A320 spares shortages forcing some into bankruptcy?
Click to expand...
The problem is not with spares for the A320's. The problem is with spares for the Pratt & Whitney engines, so if you are operating with another companies engines, such as CFM, then there isn't a problem at all.

CallSignMaverick said:
Go Air?
Click to expand...
Unfortunately Go Air put all their eggs in one basket. Only contracted Pratt & Whitney engines for it's entire fleet, so a shortage of spares and faulty P&W engines grounded half their fleet. Hence the bankruptcy...
 

Similar threads

Laozi
Largest-ever deal: IndiGo orders 500 Airbus A320 aircraft worth $50 billion
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
nahtanbob
N
N
IndiGo 🇮🇳 makes record order for 500 Airbus A320 in huge aviation deal
Replies
0
Views
196
NG Missile Vessels
N
L
IndiGo orders 500 aircrafts, partners with Turkish Airlines to expand in Europe
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
Vanguard One
Airbus books record India orders, confirms higher deliveries
Replies
0
Views
119
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
B
Biman Bangladesh to buy 10 Airbus jets, breaking Boeing reliance - minister
Replies
3
Views
335
bdslph
bdslph

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom