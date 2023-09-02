What's new

India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ whether some accept it or not: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that a section of people may not accept India is a “Hindu Rashtra” for selfish motives​

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said India is a “Hindu Rashtra” while calling it the truth whether some people accept it or not.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. (ANI)
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. (ANI)

“It is a Hindu nation and seizable people accept it. However, a few people do not understand it yet while a section even knows it but refuses to say it,” he said at a ceremony for the inauguration of the new office of Shri Narkesari Prakashan Limited, which publishes RSS’s Marathi daily Tarun Bharat. Bhagwat added a section of people may not accept it for selfish motives. “It is a Hindu land with Hindu culture where everyone has a bond.” Bhagwat asked the media to help in nation building and making the country a world power.
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was present at the ceremony, cited the media’s influence and called it necessary for it to propagate “proper ideas”. “The media must work to raise the social consciousness. The media are expected to bring positivity to the thoughts of the citizens and should aim to eliminate negativity. Thoughts are expected to get priority over business.’



He referred to technological changes and added those who do not embrace them will fall behind. “This should not change the basic ideological core of the media.”
Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, said inclusiveness should be the identity of a newspaper. “Readers love media that are inclusive along with ideological identity.”

Jokers !
 
Old man (sadly) does not repent before he meets his maker -which could be any day now....

His talk about positivity and negativity is a joke when he is being a bigot.
 

