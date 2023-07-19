India 2nd in Passport Ranking in SAARC

SoulSpokesman
India finish second among all SAARC countries in Henley Global Passport Ranking 2023, comfortably beating BHU, NPL, SL, BD, PAK and AFG.
Maldives finish first with rank 57 with visa free access to 91 countries. India ranks 80 (57 countries), BD 96 (40), PAK 100 (33 countries).
AFG brings up the rear (no pun intended) with rank of 103 (27 countries).
