India 2nd in Passport Ranking in SAARC

@Skull and Bones @CallSignMaverick @RiazHaq @Species @Bilal9

The Official Passport Index Ranking

The Henley Passport Index ranks the strongest and weakest passports globally. Research is conducted by our research department. Explore our ranking.
www.henleyglobal.com www.henleyglobal.com

India finish second among all SAARC countries in Henley Global Passport Ranking 2023, comfortably beating BHU, NPL, SL, BD, PAK and AFG.

Maldives finish first with rank 57 with visa free access to 91 countries. India ranks 80 (57 countries), BD 96 (40), PAK 100 (33 countries).

AFG brings up the rear (no pun intended) with rank of 103 (27 countries).

