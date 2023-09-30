What's new

IND 7-1 PAK Hockey Game, will India score 10 goals? - Asian Games

India vs Pakistan men’s Hockey, Asian Games:
Hello India vs Pakistan men’s hockey Pool A encounter is on going for the Asian Games in Hangzhou. It’s all to play for between India and Pakistan, the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian hockey team doing great to cement their place at the top of Pool A by beating Pakistan. The Indians are undefeated so far at the Asian Games and they will ensure this by thrashing Pakistan

Current score 7-1 end of Q3.​


I doubt that Pakistan has strength to win this game. What a sorry state for kings of Hockey.
 

Current score 8-2 end of Q4​

13 min to go
 

