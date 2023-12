In world first, China’s LandSpace methane rocket sends satellites into orbit

that LandSpace planned three launches next and to double the number annually to reach 12 launches in 2026.China aims to become a world-leading space power by 2045 and use innovation in space to drive the country’s overall development.Inspired by Elon Musk’s SpaceX , a company founded in 2002 to cut launch costs and make space flights more affordable, private tech start-ups like LandSpace have mushroomed in China and are working to catch up.In April, in a global first, Beijing-based Space Pioneer launched the Tianlong 2, using a coal-based kerosene. LandSpace first tried to launch a methane-liquid oxygen rocket in December 2022 but the attempt was unsuccessful.It tried again in July and succeeded, becoming the first in the world to do so and opening a new era for methane in commercial launches.Methane burns more cleanly than carbon-based fuels, prolonging the engine’s life and making it more applicable for reusable rockets.According to US space agency Nasa, methane is also more stable and denser than liquid hydrogen, the most common rocket fuel, allowing it to be stored at “more manageable temperatures” and enabling the use of smaller tanks.Two other US-made liquid oxygen methane rockets – SpaceX’s Starship and Terran 1 from the US aerospace firm Relativity Space – failed at their attempts to reach orbit earlier this year.