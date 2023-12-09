What's new

In world first, China’s LandSpace methane rocket sends satellites into orbit, beating SpaceX to the technology

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

In world first, China’s LandSpace methane rocket sends satellites into orbit, beating SpaceX to the technology​

  • The private firm’s Zhuque 2 Y-3 lifts off from northern China with three satellites on board, ‘pioneering a new stage’ for the technology
  • Company expects to be able to more than double its payload capacity with some improvements
Published: 6:09pm, 9 Dec, 2023

a2cd4883-2227-423a-8ea4-591a6fc6e552_dd032842.jpg

The Zhuque 2 Y-3 carrier rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centrw in northwest China on Saturday morning. Photo: Weibo/LandSpace
ChinaScience

A Chinese company became the first in the world to launch satellites with rockets fuelled by methane and liquid oxygen on Saturday, beating SpaceX to the technology and raising hopes for its commercial applications.

The Zhuque 2 Y-3, developed by Beijing-based private aerospace company LandSpace, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China at 7.39am, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The rocket sent three satellites – Honghu, Honghu 2, and TY-33 – into planned orbit, the report said.

LandSpace said the launch “pioneered a new stage for the commercialisation of launching liquid-powered rockets in China” and proved the technology’s reliability and stability.

“We will continuously create highly reliable, cost-effective, and high-capacity commercial launch rocket products,” the company said.

“The key to achieving true industrialisation and commercialisation of liquid rockets is to realise low-cost, large-scale manufacturing and delivery of rockets and ensure continuous and stable launch success.”

The company said the Honghu and TY-33 satellites, developed by Chinese start-up Spacety, and the Honghu 2, built by start-up Hongqing Technology, were put into a 460km (285-mile) sun-synchronous orbit.

It did not specify the weight or size of each satellite.

But it did say the rocket had the capacity equivalent to being able to take up to 1.5 tonnes into a 500km sun-synchronous orbit.

With improvements it is expected to be able to expand its payload capacity to 4 tonnes at that orbit, meeting the needs of spacecraft and near-Earth orbit satellites, according to the company.

The rocket was 49.5 metres (162 feet) in length, had a diameter of 3.35m, and had a lift-off mass of 220 tonnes, excluding the payloads, it said.

微信图片_20231209184943.png

China aims to become a world-leading space power by 2045 and use innovation in space to drive the country’s overall development.

Inspired by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, a company founded in 2002 to cut launch costs and make space flights more affordable, private tech start-ups like LandSpace have mushroomed in China and are working to catch up.

In April, in a global first, Beijing-based Space Pioneer launched the Tianlong 2, using a coal-based kerosene.

LandSpace first tried to launch a methane-liquid oxygen rocket in December 2022 but the attempt was unsuccessful.

It tried again in July and succeeded, becoming the first in the world to do so and opening a new era for methane in commercial launches.

Methane burns more cleanly than carbon-based fuels, prolonging the engine’s life and making it more applicable for reusable rockets.

According to US space agency Nasa, methane is also more stable and denser than liquid hydrogen, the most common rocket fuel, allowing it to be stored at “more manageable temperatures” and enabling the use of smaller tanks.

Two other US-made liquid oxygen methane rockets – SpaceX’s Starship and Terran 1 from the US aerospace firm Relativity Space – failed at their attempts to reach orbit earlier this year.

www.scmp.com

In world first, China’s LandSpace methane rocket sends satellites into orbit

The private firm’s Zhuque 2 Y-3 lifts off from northern China with three satellites on board, ‘pioneering a new stage’ for the technology.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
beating SpaceX to the technology??​


It is well known that Chinese media has a long history of spreading misinformation, but should be in limit to digest it
 

Raj-Hindustani said:

beating SpaceX to the technology??​


It is well known that Chinese media has a long history of spreading misinformation, but should be in limit to digest it
This is a Hong kong media channel, known as publishing anti China reports and articles, it is banned in China.

www.scmp.com

UN human rights chief urges China to address Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong

Volker Turk, new United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, says his office’s recommendations ‘require concrete follow-up’.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
beijingwalker said:
This is a Hong kong media channel, known as publishing anti China reports and articles, it is banned in China.

www.scmp.com

UN human rights chief urges China to address Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong

Volker Turk, new United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, says his office’s recommendations ‘require concrete follow-up’.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
Isn't China partially in charge of Hong Kong?

i don't have problem... it is a welcome news but beating spacex.... such a big statement
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
It is well known that Chinese media has a long history of spreading misinformation, but should be in limit to digest it
This honor goes to you Indian media uncontestedly

微信图片_20220130012450.png

fake-news-india.jpg

调整大小 微信图片_20230119140300.png
微信图片_20230119140602.png


Raj-Hindustani said:
Isn't China partially in charge of Hong Kong?

i don't have problem... it is a welcome news but beating spacex.... such a big statement
South China Morning Post is a known anti China new channel which fermented Hong Kong riots, it's banned in mainland China.
Hong kong has its own media and press policies, their own police force, their own money...
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
i don't have problem... it is a welcome news but beating spacex.... such a big statement
lol, anything challenging your western white masters is considered a big statement by you loyal Indian slaves. I always wonder why you Indians are always the first to jump out to defend your white masters even before your masters themselves. and when India is under under, I rarely see any westerners come to your defence. A very funny master slave relationship on full play.
 
Since Pakistanis can't voice against you, they only support you altogether; therefore, seriously, the way you people propagate and live with it.

It is sad to see that PDF is closing because such propaganda will not be supported by any other defence social media.

responses are not unexpected; even i have not criticized in the wrong way
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Since Pakistanis can't voice against you, they only support you altogether; therefore, seriously, the way you people propagate and live with it.

It is sad to see that PDF is closing because such propaganda will not be supported by any other defence social media.
I always wonder why you Indians are always the first to jump out to defend your white masters even before your masters themselves. and when India is under under, I rarely see any westerners come to your defence. A very funny master slave relationship on full play.
If you don't agree with the report, you can provide counter arguements , facts and figures, now, go ahead and post them here, would you?
 
Indian fools are just too jealousy and unhappy to see China advancing in strides in all the fields including tech esp when passing their white masters.
 

