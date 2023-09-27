In Manipur Horror, Pics Show 2 MINOR STUDENTS Killed, 2 Armed Men Behind Them

hatehs
In Manipur Horror, Pics Show 2 Students Killed, 2 Armed Men Behind Them
The photos show the two students - both minors - sitting at the grassy compound of what appears to be a makeshift jungle camp of an armed groupIndia NewsReported by Ratnadip Choudhury, Edited by Debanish AchomUpdated: September 26, 2023 8:43 pm IST
Investigators are looking into allegations of rape before the minor was murdered
Imphal/New Delhi:
The Manipur government today said it will ensure "swift and decisive" action after photos emerged on social media showing the bodies of two students who went missing in July.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been looking into this case, though the bodies of the two students - both minors - are yet to be found. Investigators are also looking into allegations of rape before the minor was murdered, sources told NDTV.
The photos show the two students - both 17-years-old - sitting at the grassy compound of what appears to be a makeshift jungle camp of an armed group.
The girl is in a white t-shirt while the man, holding a backpack and in a checked shirt, looks on. Behind them, two men with guns are clearly visible.
In the next photo, their bodies are seen slumped on the ground.
The two were last seen in Bishnupur district, 35 km from Churachandpur. The students were allegedly kidnapped by armed miscreants from an area between these two districts and taken to Churachandpur.
The case has sparked massive outrage across the country, with many questioning why it took so long for the police to crack the case.
In July, the two students were seen in CCTV cameras installed at shops, but they couldn't be traced.
The investigators are likely to use advanced cyber forensics tools to make the images clearer and determine the identities of the two men visible in the background, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, requesting anonymity.
"It has come to the notice of the state government that the photos of two students... who have been missing since July 2023 have surfaced on social media. It may be noted that this case has already been handed over to the CBI as per the wishes of the people of the state," the Manipur government said in a statement today.
The two Manipur students went missing in July amid the ethnic violence
"State police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and to identify the perpetrators who murdered the two students. The security forces have also started the search operation to nab the perpetrators," the government said.
The government said it will take "swift and decisive action" against all those involved in the kidnapping and killing of the students. It appealed to the public to maintain calm and let the investigators do their job.
The hills of Manipur house several camps of some 25 Kuki insurgent groups that have signed the tripartite suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with the centre, state and the military. The Kukis have alleged valley-based militias of attacking them, while the Meiteis have accused the Kuki insurgents of violating the SoO agreement by openly fighting with sophisticated weapons.
18CommentsEthnic violence between the hill-majority Kuki tribes and the valley-majority Meiteis began on May 3, following a protest by the Kukis over the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. Over 180 have died and thousands have been internally displaced.
