In love with Northern Pakistan

U-571

U-571

as u all people know the northern mountaineous area of pakistan, the area contains some of the highest mountains of the world, the karakoram range the glaciers, white snowy background, i love mountaineering and i am in love with this majestic world, here i post some very beautiful heart pounding pics.

dbbc26a0df0b8ae911a2ce133285a5dd.jpg


View attachment 18dfc93ecf20f0a01b184e62cd4c8b49.jpg
 
Bezerk said:
LOL where exactly are they taking the bus?

e804ab72be4c8283e7219dc0862fc674.jpg


Awesome Pictures Nazi-Uboat! Keep em coming! :tup:
well unfortunately, i wasnt on this bus, but i think, as the bars in pic suggest, this is karakoram highway and they r pushing forward for their way, the bus jammed in the snow!!!

981eb9d0e3b3a1cd383893068584dc04.jpg


ef5c6f71565b6f800bba57395ae21995.jpg


02a0dc8e4cac807e9a2102eea508ad24.jpg


7d19b361bd625e8f20edb1dccb885f4f.jpg


5e4ab0e0d21eec7eb7ca7c91acf2b085.jpg


f5b3da7c45df145e352a5eba82c1eba6.jpg


this is karakorum view
 

U-571 said:
well unfortunately, i wasnt on this bus, but i think, as the bars in pic suggest, this is karakoram highway and they r pushing forward for their way, the bus jammed in the snow!!!
Yes I can see that. You didn't have to explain it. I meant that In a sarcastic way. lol
 
amazing pics pakistan has certainly been blessed with spectacular beauty man the western world can call us poor and a failed state all they want but looking at these pics i feel we are one of the wealthies countries on earth anyone can build skyscraper as long as they have the money but we're rich with things only nature can bless you with :)
 
u-571
amazing pics, i have heard so much about this place, i hope to visit it one day. i envy you for visit there. its almost as beautiful as Kashmir valley.
god bless.
 
Omar1984 said:
This is not NWFP, this is Northern Areas, Gilgit and Baltistan, which is separate from NWFP province.

Gilgit and Baltistan are called Northern Areas, not NWFP province.
may be changing the name of nwfp will help,atleast in this case
 
Don't just sit in shock staring at these gentlemen. say thanks to the poster!

He deserves it! Great job Nazi-UBoat!
 

