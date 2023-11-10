What's new

In Gaza, Filmmakers Asked Children: What Is Your Dream?

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 6, 2016
Messages
3,262
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

In Gaza, Filmmakers Asked Children: What Is Your Dream?



We often measure the tragedy of war in the suffering of children, but rarely do we hear from them. Two years ago, filmmakers asked children in Gaza, where nearly half the population is under 18, a seemingly simple question: What is your dream? The video above reveals their answers which, in light of the violence that has embroiled the region in recent weeks, are all the more poignant.
 

Similar threads

HAIDER
UK university suspends students over Gaza rally
Replies
6
Views
304
hussain0216
hussain0216
dexter
Palestinian children tried in military courts | Israel’s hard-line stance
Replies
0
Views
275
dexter
dexter
R
America's College Campuses Rise Up Against Israel's Genocidal War on Gaza
Replies
13
Views
344
RiazHaq
R
beijingwalker
Israel asks US for $10B in emergency military aid: Report
Replies
7
Views
270
Sam6536
S
B
PM Hasina urges world leaders to stop Israel-Palestine war, save women and children
Replies
0
Views
149
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom