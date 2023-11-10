_NOBODY_
In Gaza, Filmmakers Asked Children: What Is Your Dream?
We often measure the tragedy of war in the suffering of children, but rarely do we hear from them. Two years ago, filmmakers asked children in Gaza, where nearly half the population is under 18, a seemingly simple question: What is your dream? The video above reveals their answers which, in light of the violence that has embroiled the region in recent weeks, are all the more poignant.