in an exemplary gesture Papua New Guinea PM touches the feet of PM Modi,'I should take your autograph' : Joe biden

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660264679162232832

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660274240451641344

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660259827258642438


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660190034954452994

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660275413661401088

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660269212164665344



In Pakistan, the Common Man / Public, touches the feet of the SERVANTS OF THE PEOPLE.
 
Despite his advanced age Joe Biden has identified that Modi and India are a real problem.
 
All things aside, touching someone else feet is just not right the way human should be. I remember when I were young and my Grandmother made me touch some 'peers' feet, I never understood that and wowed to never every in my life do that even if that person is my own mother.

Touching feet is a subcontinent thing and it should be shun, at least by educated folks.
 
MIRauf said:
All things aside, touching someone else feet is just not right the way human should be. I remember when I were young and my Grandmother made me touch some 'peers' feet, I never understood that and wowed to never every in my life do that even if that person is my own mother.

Touching feet is a subcontinent thing and it should be shun, at least by educated folks.
Click to expand...
I don't think Muslims practice this
 

