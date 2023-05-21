in an exemplary gesture Papua New Guinea PM touches the feet of PM Modi,'I should take your autograph' : Joe biden

INDIAPOSITIVE
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 20, 2014
- Messages
- 9,218
- Reaction score
- -28
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
I don't think Muslims practice thisAll things aside, touching someone else feet is just not right the way human should be. I remember when I were young and my Grandmother made me touch some 'peers' feet, I never understood that and wowed to never every in my life do that even if that person is my own mother.
Touching feet is a subcontinent thing and it should be shun, at least by educated folks.