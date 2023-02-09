What's new

In a first, Lithium reserve found in Jammu and Kashmir

kaykay

kaykay

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 3, 2011
Messages
8,912
Reaction score
-1
Country
India
Location
India
www.moneycontrol.com

In a first, Lithium reserve found in Jammu and Kashmir: Vivek Bharadwaj, secretary, ministry of mines

In the coming financial year (2023-24), the government is going to focus on exploration of strategic and critical minerals, including fertilizer minerals.
www.moneycontrol.com www.moneycontrol.com

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has found lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time, Vivek Bharadwaj, secretary of the Union ministry of mines, said on February 9.

Speaking at the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting, Bharadwaj said, “GSI has, for the first time, established lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tons in Salal-Haimana area of Reasi District of Jammu and Kashmir. I congratulate GSI for realising the commitment made by the Central government for auction of 500 blocks by submitting 287 geological memorandum and 195 G2 and G3 reports to the state government since 2015. But, GSI should carry forward this momentum and continue the field programmes with the same vigor.”
Moneycontrol GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
4.3DOWNLOAD APP

Moneycontrol

HomeNews
BUSINESS
In a first, Lithium reserve found in Jammu and Kashmir: Vivek Bharadwaj, secretary, ministry of mines
SWETA GOSWAMI FEB 09, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST

In the coming financial year (2023-24), the government is going to focus on exploration of strategic and critical minerals, including fertilizer minerals.

Representative image.
The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has found lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time, Vivek Bharadwaj, secretary of the Union ministry of mines, said on February 9.

Speaking at the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting, Bharadwaj said, “GSI has, for the first time, established lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tons in Salal-Haimana area of Reasi District of Jammu and Kashmir. I congratulate GSI for realising the commitment made by the Central government for auction of 500 blocks by submitting 287 geological memorandum and 195 G2 and G3 reports to the state government since 2015. But, GSI should carry forward this momentum and continue the field programmes with the same vigor.”


Lithium is used mainly in the battery industry which is growing exponentially in India, given the government’s push for electric vehicles. It is also used for other battery storage systems such as in the electricity sector. The Government on May 12, 2021 approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for manufacturing of Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country. The total outlay of the scheme is Rs. 18,100 crores for a period of five years.

He later said that in the coming financial year (2023-24), the government is going to focus on exploration of strategic and critical minerals, including fertilizer minerals. “GSI is taking up 966 programmes comprising 318 mineral exploration projects including 12 marine mineral investigation projects. Major thrust has been given on the exploration of strategic - critical and fertilizer minerals. A total of 115 projects on strategic and critical minerals including 16 projects on fertilizer minerals have been formulated. In addition, 55 programmes on geo-informatics, 140 programmes on fundamental and multidisciplinary geosciences and 155 programs for training and institutional capacity building have also been taken up,” he said.
At the meeting, not only the report on lithium in Jammu-Kashmir was handed over, but 15 other resource bearing geological reports (G2 & G3 stage) and 35 Geological memorandums were also handed over to the respective state governments. “Of these 51 mineral blocks, 5 blocks pertain to gold and other blocks pertain to commodities like potash, molybdenum, base metals etc. spread across 11 states of Jammu & Kashmir (UT), Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The blocks were prepared based on the work carried out by GSI from field seasons 2018-19 to till date,” the ministry later said in a statement.

Apart from these, 17 reports of coal and lignite with a total resource of 7897 million tons were also handed over to ministry of coal. Seven publications on different themes and intervention areas in which GSI operates were also released during the meeting.
 
Let's predict the future (Mineral found in Jammu region):
1. Minority in danger noise will be raised.
2. More Bangladeshi will reach that region.
3. Environment NGO/ activist will put PIL in SC of India
4. Western media will activate their Indian resources like wire/ quint/ print/ Magasesy winners to stop mining in name of environment.
 
Skull and Bones said:
No point exporting lithium ore, as it’s a low value product. Indian companies will need lithium even more so.
Click to expand...
what pakistan will do with lithium ? we dont have any factory where this mineral can be use, Atleast indian companies use this mineral to creates job n help to take out Indians from poverty
 
Skull and Bones said:
No point exporting lithium ore, as it’s a low value product. Indian companies will need lithium even more so.
Click to expand...
It is going to be one of the biggest resource for lithium in the world and worth 450 billion USD+ at current prices.

m.timesofindia.com

Lithium reserves in India: 5.9 million tonnes Lithium reserves found in Jammu Kashmir | India News - Times of India

India News: On February 9, the Geological Survey of India announced that lithium reserves have been found for the first time in India in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com
 
GodToons said:
Let's predict the future (Mineral found in Jammu region):
1. Minority in danger noise will be raised.
2. More Bangladeshi will reach that region.
3. Environment NGO/ activist will put PIL in SC of India
4. Western media will activate their Indian resources like wire/ quint/ print/ Magasesy winners to stop mining in name of environment.
Click to expand...

Wow, we have an oracle in our midst!

Nothing better to get started in morning than seeing big a load of turd!
 
kaykay said:
www.moneycontrol.com

In a first, Lithium reserve found in Jammu and Kashmir: Vivek Bharadwaj, secretary, ministry of mines

In the coming financial year (2023-24), the government is going to focus on exploration of strategic and critical minerals, including fertilizer minerals.
www.moneycontrol.com www.moneycontrol.com

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has found lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time, Vivek Bharadwaj, secretary of the Union ministry of mines, said on February 9.

Speaking at the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting, Bharadwaj said, “GSI has, for the first time, established lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tons in Salal-Haimana area of Reasi District of Jammu and Kashmir. I congratulate GSI for realising the commitment made by the Central government for auction of 500 blocks by submitting 287 geological memorandum and 195 G2 and G3 reports to the state government since 2015. But, GSI should carry forward this momentum and continue the field programmes with the same vigor.”
Moneycontrol GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
4.3DOWNLOAD APP

Moneycontrol

HomeNews
BUSINESS
In a first, Lithium reserve found in Jammu and Kashmir: Vivek Bharadwaj, secretary, ministry of mines
SWETA GOSWAMI FEB 09, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST

In the coming financial year (2023-24), the government is going to focus on exploration of strategic and critical minerals, including fertilizer minerals.

Representative image.
The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has found lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time, Vivek Bharadwaj, secretary of the Union ministry of mines, said on February 9.

Speaking at the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting, Bharadwaj said, “GSI has, for the first time, established lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tons in Salal-Haimana area of Reasi District of Jammu and Kashmir. I congratulate GSI for realising the commitment made by the Central government for auction of 500 blocks by submitting 287 geological memorandum and 195 G2 and G3 reports to the state government since 2015. But, GSI should carry forward this momentum and continue the field programmes with the same vigor.”


Lithium is used mainly in the battery industry which is growing exponentially in India, given the government’s push for electric vehicles. It is also used for other battery storage systems such as in the electricity sector. The Government on May 12, 2021 approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for manufacturing of Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country. The total outlay of the scheme is Rs. 18,100 crores for a period of five years.

He later said that in the coming financial year (2023-24), the government is going to focus on exploration of strategic and critical minerals, including fertilizer minerals. “GSI is taking up 966 programmes comprising 318 mineral exploration projects including 12 marine mineral investigation projects. Major thrust has been given on the exploration of strategic - critical and fertilizer minerals. A total of 115 projects on strategic and critical minerals including 16 projects on fertilizer minerals have been formulated. In addition, 55 programmes on geo-informatics, 140 programmes on fundamental and multidisciplinary geosciences and 155 programs for training and institutional capacity building have also been taken up,” he said.
At the meeting, not only the report on lithium in Jammu-Kashmir was handed over, but 15 other resource bearing geological reports (G2 & G3 stage) and 35 Geological memorandums were also handed over to the respective state governments. “Of these 51 mineral blocks, 5 blocks pertain to gold and other blocks pertain to commodities like potash, molybdenum, base metals etc. spread across 11 states of Jammu & Kashmir (UT), Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The blocks were prepared based on the work carried out by GSI from field seasons 2018-19 to till date,” the ministry later said in a statement.

Apart from these, 17 reports of coal and lignite with a total resource of 7897 million tons were also handed over to ministry of coal. Seven publications on different themes and intervention areas in which GSI operates were also released during the meeting.
Click to expand...
Really hope this is a true news, unlike sonapur gold mine. This will make India one of the countries with largest reserves. This will single handedly make almost atamnirbhar in Lithium and will be a boon for our EV industry!!
 
Indos said:
More lithium is found will be better for lithium battery industry. India I believe has the money and capabilities to mine the material as well.
Click to expand...
We have to manufacture the batteries in house.
 
newsheadlines in now jammu kashmir has terorist we must deloy military forces to bring peace. get that lithium modi ji.
 
my2cents said:
We have to manufacture the batteries in house.
Click to expand...
Of course if you can, but lithium alone is not enought to make EV battery

The majority material neded is Nickel, and there is Cobalt as well.

India will need to mine the Lithium and process it further ( refining )
 

Similar threads

Skull and Bones
Lithium reserves found in Rajasthan — How big is it and why it's important
Replies
7
Views
493
M.Bison
M.Bison
S
New Lithium reserves found in Rajasthan
Replies
3
Views
273
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
StraightEdge
[India] Why do we keep hearing about "massive" mineral reserves and then nothing comes out of it?
Replies
5
Views
612
nahtanbob
N
L
Taliban Arrest Chinese Nationals for Allegedly Smuggling Afghan Lithium
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
Strigon
Strigon
Philosopher
Iran’s lithium find is a potential game changer
Replies
1
Views
446
retaxis
retaxis

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom