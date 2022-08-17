What's new

In 2011, News series of Tajik children's dangerous school run shocked China and gripped the hearts of hundred of millions in China. How they doing now

In 2011, a prime time TV News series aired for a whole week on the Chinese central TV (CCTV) featuring 42 Tajik children from Pili village in Pamir Plateau and their dangerous school run, the series shocked the whole nation and gripped the hearts of hundreds of millions in China. Government scrambled to respond and social media was flooded with angry comments. Even foreign media noticed it and made extensive coverage.

In 2011, a week long news series on Chinese central TV about how dangerous a route school kids have to take to go to school in Xinjiang gripped whole nation's heart, children had to scale the mountain cliff and trek for days to get to their school, CCTV reporter cried when she saw a little girl's deformed hands by frostbites and she took her to Beijing for better treatment.

Chinese children endure 'world's most dangerous school run'
By Malcolm Moore, Shanghai4:33PM GMT 15 Nov 2011

新疆：皮里村孩子的上学路.jpg

Four times a year, 80 children from a remote village in the Pamir mountains set off on a school run that would make most parents blanch, scaling 1000ft-high cliffs and fording swollen rivers to get to class.

The children, aged between six and 17 years-old, live in Pili, a village of some 400 herders and farmers high up in the foothills that separate China from Tajikistan and Afghanistan.
But their school lies some 120 miles away, 50 miles of which are inaccessible to vehicles and have to be crossed on foot, or by camel.

"There is only one way to get to the village, and you have to climb up in the mountains," said Su Qin, the head teacher at Taxkorgan Town boarding school, where the children study. "The village is completely cut off. The roads only take you further away," she added.

So, four times a year, before and after the summer and winter terms, a group of teachers sets off to escort the children on the journey. It takes at least two days and one night of trekking, and the children sometimes arrive at the school as much as a week after the beginning of term.
The most dangerous part of the route is a path, which narrows to just a few inches wide, that has been cut into a cliff face some 1,000ft above the valley beneath. Without safety harnesses, the teachers gingerly shepherd their charges along.

Further along, there are four freezing rivers to wade across, a 600ft-long zip-line to slide down, and bridges that are just a single plank wide. Teachers often carry the younger children on their backs, but some have fallen in the rivers in the past, without serious injury.

"Actually the parents think it toughens the kids up, and gives them good experience," said Ms Su. "However, some of the parents are reluctant to let their children go to school. They are so cut off from the world they do not appreciate the importance that having knowledge will play in their children's lives." She said there had not been any accidents during the trips, which have run for the past two years, since the modern, three-floor school was built. "We make sure that it is always a responsible group of teachers and local officials that go, and they take good care of the children," she said.

"It is actually safer in winter because they can walk on the frozen river. They do not need to climb up the mountains and detour," she added. "Sometimes they can ride on the camels too." Ms Su said she had two boys from Pili in her music class at the school, and that both of them quite enjoyed the adventure of the trip.

"One of the boys is eleven and very talented at music, although less talented academically. He is definitely a leader. Even though he is the smallest kid in the class, he has the most authority. Both the boys are quite confident, in fact."

Guo Yukun, the local Communist party secretary, told China Central Television (CCTV) that a road is now under construction to the village. However, because of the difficulty of the terrain, it is not expected to be finished until late 2013.

"Our main task is to get these 80 primary and middle schoolchildren out of Pili village [and bring them to the school] safely. Our national policy is to make sure children have a free education. So the teachers take good care of them," he said.

Another official, named Sa'dan, admitted, however, that there are usually some jitters before the trips. "If anything happens to the children on the way, how could we face their parents?" he said.

Chinese children endure 'world's most dangerous school run' - Telegraph
In 2011, two sisters in Pili village can't go to school because the family can't afford shoes for them

Parents were reluctant to let their two daughters to go to schoo in Pili villagel, government officials went to their home trying to persuade the parents to change their minds, telling them they don't have to worry, tuition, food, accommodation are all free, they don't have to pay a penny, but in the end it turned out the reason is the girls didn't have shoes, the family can't afford shoes for their girls so they couldn't walk away from their home for far, this shocked the CCTV reporter covering the story with the local officials.

 
After the story became a hit on TV, the government hurriedly invested over ￥100 million （$18 million）to build a road into this Pili village, the road reached the village in 2013.

In 2021, 10 years after the report, the same reporting team revisited this Pili village, now the village is well connected to the outside, all primitive stones houses had been replaced by the government built earthquake resistent houses free for the local, all modern facilities, running water, electricity, internet are there.

Those children now have all grown up, they at least finished high school, they now work different jobs, police officers, teachers, drivers, business owners... now they got together again and talk about their future dreams

In the end of the first video 10 years ago, the reporter asked those kids about their future dreams, they said dreamed about having shoes, 10 years later,the same reporter asked those young dynamic guys and girls again the same question, they talked about expanding businesses and train to move up from their current positions.

 
How Pamir Tajik children go to school now comparing to what they did 10 years ago. Old footage showed how the mountain Tajik children went to school 10 years ago and how their old primitive stone dwellings being replaced with new free government built earthquake resistant housing hooked up with all modern facilitis, it's so nice to be born 10 years late.

Local police send police cars and officers escort the school buses and ensure other cars make way for school business
调整大小 6c4433eb-a9fa-4bbe-9781-6b7320be72b5fcf3b284-5396-4e8a-859d-db4a8ba11450.jpg
 
Do the mountain Tajik kids still suffer from frostbite in winter? God forbidden, now they all have thick, warm and beautiful free winter jackets, shoes and gloves provided for them for free by the government and big companies.

b6cbc159ly1gm77439ud9j21900u0n2m_proc.jpg
b6cbc159ly1gm774gkwzaj21900u0wkh_proc.jpg
b6cbc159gy1g2o62swhjnj21900u0tgf_proc.jpg
a83e55acly1g9i9ib9378j21900u0npg_proc.jpg
a83e55acly1g9i9j1y3laj21900u0e85_proc.jpg
 
Pamir school run today, police car escort schools buses traveling through the harsh Pamir terrain

 
China is best country.
China is not the best but as least she listens to public grievances, seeks accountabilities and quickly gets things done and problems fixed, public sentiment and media can really push things to change for the better, unlike some "democratic" countries, politicians all talk no show, they promise the world to the public during election campaigns and soon forget all of them after being elected, problems stay unfixed for decades and no changes are visible on the ground.
 
I know, been there a few times in the recent past, was honestly quite impressed.

I'd argue that the subcontinent culture in general, not specific to any of the nations here.. are just not as good as a lot of the further east Asian countries in terms of.. to get behind a collective cause and make sh1t better.

After the Middle East and Africa, its India where people are always having a go at the other, much acrimony between various groups lol. Like, Korea (both of them), Japan, China, and Indonesia and Malayasia all lumped in together lol .

It's fine for now but, political stability is everything, and Mr Modi's party has a clear mandate for now. We are slowly becoming like China, a one party state :butcher:
 
From the above TV report we can see now all the old primitive stone dwellings had been demolished and replaced by government built earthquake proof new houses with all the modern supporting facilities.

It is not an easy feat to achieve, Pamir Plateau is nicked named "the roof of the world", lands there are permfrost, in winter the temperature can go down to over -40 degrees celsius , water pipes can be easily frozen, the government plumbers have to travel around everyday to check water pipes underground and in people's homes to ensure undisrupted running water supply to every household in this region.

 
If Uighur separatists have their ways, Tajik will face genocide.

Uyghurs are Pan Turkist and Pan Turkist always make sex slave out of Kafir. Tajiks are Shia Ismaeli that Uighur extremist hate because Uighur crackpot thought think these are Kafirs.

In the whole world Han Chinese treats Muslim best, and even better than Muslims themselves over their Muslim subjects.
 
Engineers of heating department work night shifts to ensure every house being well heated in this remote Pamir mountain region in freezing winter nights. When you warmly and comfortably fall in sleep in your warm, cozy house in freezing winter nights, do you know many work all night to make it happen.

 
In the whole world Han Chinese treats Muslim best, and even better than Muslims themselves over their Muslim subjects.
In China We don't see people as Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, communists... we see people as Chinese citizens and less fortunate Chinese citizens are our responsibility to take care of.
 

