What's new

Imran's nikah with Bushra Bibi was illegal, deposes Mufti Saeed

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
15,870
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
715232_51545891.jpg

Mufti Saeed, who solemnised nikah of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, told a court on Wednesday that it was unlawful and against the tenets of Islam.

The mufti deposed in a case of illegal marriage against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi before Senior Civil Judge Nasr Minullah.

Mufti Saeed stated that Imran contacted him by phone on Jan 1, 2018, and asked him to solemnise his nikah with Bushra Bibi. He said he had cordial relations with Imran as he was a member of his core committee.

According to Mufti Saeed, a woman was accompanying Bushra Bibi who introduced herself as her sister. He said he asked the woman whether nikah could be solemnised according to tenets of Islam. On his query, the woman replied that all shariah conditions of nikah had been fulfilled.

The mufti told the court that he solemnised nikah on January 1, 2018, on the assurance of the woman.

He said Imran contacted him in February and requested him to solemnise nikah again.

According to mufti, Imran told him that at the time of first nikah, Bushra Bibi's Iddah period was not complete as she was divorced in November 2017.

Imran told him that according to a prediction, he would become prime minister if he got married to Bushra Bibi on Jan 1, Mufti Saeed continued. Imran himself told him that his nikah was illegal, the mufti maintained.

He said despite knowing that their marriage was unlawful, they solemnised nikah.
dunyanews.tv

Imran's nikah with Bushra Bibi was illegal, deposes Mufti Saeed

The mufti deposed in a case of illegal marriage against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi before a court.
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
www.geo.tv

'Bushra Bibi married Imran Khan during her Iddat', Mufti Saeed tells court

Nikkah registrar had said he solemnised PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's Nikah twice
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
www.dawn.com

LHC rules marriage without completing iddat not void, zina

According to verdict, such a marriage can be called irregular.
www.dawn.com
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ruled that a marriage without completing iddat — a period spanning about four months after the separation between a married Muslim couple or death of the husband — cannot be treated as void and does not constitute the cognizable offense of Zina (adultery).

According to the verdict, such a marriage can be called irregular
 
Last edited:
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
715232_51545891.jpg

Mufti Saeed, who solemnised nikah of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, told a court on Wednesday that it was unlawful and against the tenets of Islam.

The mufti deposed in a case of illegal marriage against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi before Senior Civil Judge Nasr Minullah.

Mufti Saeed stated that Imran contacted him by phone on Jan 1, 2018, and asked him to solemnise his nikah with Bushra Bibi. He said he had cordial relations with Imran as he was a member of his core committee.

According to Mufti Saeed, a woman was accompanying Bushra Bibi who introduced herself as her sister. He said he asked the woman whether nikah could be solemnised according to tenets of Islam. On his query, the woman replied that all shariah conditions of nikah had been fulfilled.

The mufti told the court that he solemnised nikah on January 1, 2018, on the assurance of the woman.

He said Imran contacted him in February and requested him to solemnise nikah again.

According to mufti, Imran told him that at the time of first nikah, Bushra Bibi's Iddah period was not complete as she was divorced in November 2017.

Imran told him that according to a prediction, he would become prime minister if he got married to Bushra Bibi on Jan 1, Mufti Saeed continued. Imran himself told him that his nikah was illegal, the mufti maintained.

He said despite knowing that their marriage was unlawful, they solemnised nikah.
dunyanews.tv

Imran's nikah with Bushra Bibi was illegal, deposes Mufti Saeed

The mufti deposed in a case of illegal marriage against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi before a court.
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
www.geo.tv

'Bushra Bibi married Imran Khan during her Iddat', Mufti Saeed tells court

Nikkah registrar had said he solemnised PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's Nikah twice
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...

Another slur....

Carry on, no amount of slurs will ever makeup for the fact that PDM are covered in so much dog excrement that no amount of washing can take off.
 
The Supreme Court of Pakistan in the case of “Allahdad v. Mukhtar” 1992 SCMR 1273 has held that the duration of Iddat period is 39 days minimum (not 3 or 4 months). And then the Lahore High Court has ruled that a marriage even without completing iddat cannot be treated as void and is not Zina.. What's all the fuss about?
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
715232_51545891.jpg

Mufti Saeed, who solemnised nikah of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, told a court on Wednesday that it was unlawful and against the tenets of Islam.

The mufti deposed in a case of illegal marriage against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi before Senior Civil Judge Nasr Minullah.

Mufti Saeed stated that Imran contacted him by phone on Jan 1, 2018, and asked him to solemnise his nikah with Bushra Bibi. He said he had cordial relations with Imran as he was a member of his core committee.

According to Mufti Saeed, a woman was accompanying Bushra Bibi who introduced herself as her sister. He said he asked the woman whether nikah could be solemnised according to tenets of Islam. On his query, the woman replied that all shariah conditions of nikah had been fulfilled.

The mufti told the court that he solemnised nikah on January 1, 2018, on the assurance of the woman.

He said Imran contacted him in February and requested him to solemnise nikah again.

According to mufti, Imran told him that at the time of first nikah, Bushra Bibi's Iddah period was not complete as she was divorced in November 2017.

Imran told him that according to a prediction, he would become prime minister if he got married to Bushra Bibi on Jan 1, Mufti Saeed continued. Imran himself told him that his nikah was illegal, the mufti maintained.

He said despite knowing that their marriage was unlawful, they solemnised nikah.
dunyanews.tv

Imran's nikah with Bushra Bibi was illegal, deposes Mufti Saeed

The mufti deposed in a case of illegal marriage against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi before a court.
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
www.geo.tv

'Bushra Bibi married Imran Khan during her Iddat', Mufti Saeed tells court

Nikkah registrar had said he solemnised PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's Nikah twice
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...

Can anybody tell what drug he was on for the last 5 years?
 
مفتی سعید نے ماضی میں جنرل باجوہ کے سسر اعجاز امجد اور ان کی اہلیہ کا بھی دوبارہ نکاح پڑھوایا

ہوا کچھ یوں کہ جنرل اعجاز امجد پر قادیانی ہونے کا الزام لگا ان کی اے سی آر میں یہ بات آگئی پروموشن رک گئی اعجاز امجد نے کسی نہ کسی طرح اپنے بارے مطمئن کر لیا کہ میں مسلمان ہوں لیکن ساتھ میں یہ بھی تسلیم کر لیا کہ میری اہلیہ قادیانی ہے جس پر گجرانوالہ گیریژن میں مشہور و معروف مفتی سعید جو کہ افواج میں ہردلعزیز تھے کو رابطے میں لیا گیا اور طے یہ پایا کہ اعجاز امجد کی اہلیہ کو کلمہ پڑھایا جائے اور نکاح دوبارہ پڑھایا جائے۔

یہاں میرا اہل علم سے ایک سوال ہے تجدید نکاح سے پہلے پیدا ہونے والے بچوں کا کیا سٹیٹس ہوگا؟
 
Corrupt government, pathetic PDM parties, tainted generals who have got nothing better to offer to the country other then pocket money from the government coffers. They have got no class, decency or morals and will sink to any level to safe their own skins. No wonder as the saying goes " you can't buy a class" then these thug, sold out, traitor, land mafia generals and PDM politicians never had any class in the first place.
 
actually the dates add up
The lady weren’t divorce at time of marriage to Imran
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan 'divorced' Reham Khan at Bushra Bibi's behest: Awn Chaudhry
2
Replies
16
Views
796
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Awn Chaudhry to record statement in Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi Nikah case
Replies
5
Views
291
NooriNuth
NooriNuth
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bushra Bibi writes to PM, caretaker CM to ensure security of Zaman Park
Replies
6
Views
455
The Accountant
The Accountant
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Al-Qadir Trust case: Bushra Bibi says she has no knowledge about settlement with UK agency
Replies
1
Views
178
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi benefited from UK NCA £190m deal: Spotlight on Corruption
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
2K
lightning F57
L

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom