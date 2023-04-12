Imran's nikah with Bushra Bibi was illegal, deposes Mufti Saeed

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Mufti Saeed, who solemnised nikah of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, told a court on Wednesday that it was unlawful and against the tenets of Islam.
The mufti deposed in a case of illegal marriage against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi before Senior Civil Judge Nasr Minullah.
Mufti Saeed stated that Imran contacted him by phone on Jan 1, 2018, and asked him to solemnise his nikah with Bushra Bibi. He said he had cordial relations with Imran as he was a member of his core committee.
According to Mufti Saeed, a woman was accompanying Bushra Bibi who introduced herself as her sister. He said he asked the woman whether nikah could be solemnised according to tenets of Islam. On his query, the woman replied that all shariah conditions of nikah had been fulfilled.
The mufti told the court that he solemnised nikah on January 1, 2018, on the assurance of the woman.
He said Imran contacted him in February and requested him to solemnise nikah again.
According to mufti, Imran told him that at the time of first nikah, Bushra Bibi's Iddah period was not complete as she was divorced in November 2017.
Imran told him that according to a prediction, he would become prime minister if he got married to Bushra Bibi on Jan 1, Mufti Saeed continued. Imran himself told him that his nikah was illegal, the mufti maintained.
He said despite knowing that their marriage was unlawful, they solemnised nikah.
