Imrandoos vs Faujeets ..Poll for NON Pakistanis

who do you sapport ?

  • I sapport faujeets.

  • I sapport Imrandoos

Results are only viewable after voting.
IKB.PNG
 
-----------------------------------------------

Pak fauz jindabad from my side !

Jai Sri Bazwa !

Maula Jatt said:
How about
Dono aik hi level ke Ch hain?
That's why my signature
Click to expand...
I thought about it but no.. zero sum poll hai. Pick a side already, bro !

wait, don't pick a side.. I want to know how gangus and others feel about what's going down over at there. Forum is pretty clear where most Pk people stand.
 
alphapak said:
It should be Jai Shree Asim Whisky. lol

On one side of border we have Chaiwala and on the other we have Whiskywala. lol
Click to expand...
Whiskey is playing a good innings but it was Bazwa sb, the opening bat who set the ball rolling.

------------

@Maula Jatt .. gun to your head, pick a side breh !
 
-=virus=- said:
Whiskey is playing a good innings but it was Bazwa sb, the opening bat who set the ball rolling.

------------

@Maula Jatt .. gun to your head, pick a side breh !
Click to expand...
Thakkur!!! tu tau gayoo... :P
I am pro humanity and pro Pak. I support IK as I think he is a patriot, pacifist till it is necessary, and visonary. I like Army Generals too. But bajwa isn't one of them. On top it is Asghar Khan, Noor Khan, Zia (as a Gen, bad M.law administrator), Sahibzada Yaqoob, Musa, Nasr-u-llah Babar, Lt Gen Tariq, A little bit Kiyani..

Just study Noor Khan achievement. In 1965 he air dropped supplies at teh front line as ACM. Then study his acidhements about PIA, Hockey, Squash, Hotels, etc.
 

