Imrandoos vs Faujeets ..Poll for NON Pakistanis

Thakkur!!! tu tau gayoo...
I am pro humanity and pro Pak. I support IK as I think he is a patriot, pacifist till it is necessary, and visonary. I like Army Generals too. But bajwa isn't one of them. On top it is Asghar Khan, Noor Khan, Zia (as a Gen, bad M.law administrator), Sahibzada Yaqoob, Musa, Nasr-u-llah Babar, Lt Gen Tariq, A little bit Kiyani..
Just study Noor Khan achievement. In 1965 he air dropped supplies at teh front line as ACM. Then study his acidhements about PIA, Hockey, Squash, Hotels, etc.