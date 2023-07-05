Imran Riaz Will Soon Return Home, Says Journalist

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2018
- Messages
- 15,773
- Reaction score
- 12
- Country
- Location
The LHC has granted time to the government to recover Imran Riaz Khan by July 25
Youtuber and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan is safe, and soon he will return to his home, said journalist Zahid Gishkori.
In a vlog, Gishkori said that there is no reality to the speculations circulating on social media regarding Imran Riaz. “I am giving this breaking news on the basis of the information I gathered through multiple sources and counterchecked as well,” he added.
He said that there is nothing to worry about and that soon Imran Riaz will reunite with his family.
Since his arrest at the Sialkot International Airport by a group of police officers, Imran Riaz hasn’t been seen publicly, and neither his family nor the police appears to know where he is.
Today, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted time to the government to recover Imran Riaz Khan by July 25.
A high court bench was hearing a petition seeking the recovery of Imran Riaz. A representative of the Ministry of Defence appeared before the court, assuring it that active efforts were being made for the recovery of the untraceable media person.
“The ministry is trying for the early recovery of Imran Riaz,” the ministry official assured.
Journalist turned YouTube Vlogger Imran Riaz Khan, who had in recent months increasingly adopted a pro-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stance, was arrested on May 10.
The arrest came a day after riots on May 9 when scores of PTI supporters ransacked several public and military installations across the country over the detention of party chairman Imran Khan.
He mysteriously vanished on May 11 after he was granted bail by the court. Imran’s brother Usman Riaz Khan had told the media that his brother had decided to flee the country to Oman and was intercepted before he could do so.
His legal team, however, immediately filed a petition before the Lahore High Court (LHC) about his detention from the Sialkot Airport by the Punjab police.
A short video also emerged on social media showing Imran being escorted from the airport.
Imran Riaz Will Soon Return Home, Says Journalist
Youtuber and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan is safe, and soon he will return to his home, said journalist Zahid Gishkori.
www.thefridaytimes.com