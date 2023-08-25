What's new

Imran Must Get Used to Jail as He is Not Coming Out Soon Claims ARY Senior Analyst Hasan Ayub Khan!

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,375
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
In recent months many of Hasan's predictions and analysis have come true!
1692991071488.png

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1695000829931975103
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1694904852550189334
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1694349454659539251

Although many may not like his views and opinions in PDF but if one scrolls down his tweets one finds many correct analysis. Maybe he has some very firm connections with the PindiBoyz!
 

Similar threads

M
How people in Kashmir reacted to Imran Khan’s jail sentence, politics ban
Replies
1
Views
129
Olympus81
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khaqan Abbasi not in favour of putting Imran Khan in jail
Replies
1
Views
439
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
N.Siddiqui
Imran Khan is exactly what the US hates in a Pakistani politician: principled
Replies
2
Views
185
Jaeger
J
N
Imran Khan Increasingly Isolated as Pakistan’s Army Pressures Allies
Replies
1
Views
223
Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai
D
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran will be tried in military courts for ‘planning, executing’ May 9 attacks: Rana Sanaullah
Replies
0
Views
201
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom