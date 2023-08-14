Imran Khan's two major demands in jail

I'm not much optimistic about future of country

People are loosing hope and future is looking dark



PTI was the last hope of people of Pakistan to bring a change after decades of disappointment from 2 dynastic families and military and they had a lot of expectations from PTI



Since the toppling of PTI government

You can see the anger frustration in people

They felt betrayed

But still there was hope to get PTI back in government



But after 9 may everyone who left PTI have been at hit list of PTI supporters



Doesn't matter which position he held in PTI government and PTI

If he tried to side with military or malign PTI or khan

He was brutally attacked by PTI supporters

Be it Asad Umar, pervez Khattak, fawad chaudhry or even Shireen mazari today





Right now

The public trusts only 1 person IMRAN AHMAD KHAN NIAZI

People's hopes are bounded to him



But if doesn't come back

Or took a U turn after his come back





There'll no hope or lead for people to follow

There'll be no one to trust



Then there'll be chaos in country