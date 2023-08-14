What's new

Imran Khan's two major demands in jail

HAIDER

HAIDER

Janamaz and English Holy Quran.................
 
Wah meray raab... teri shaan hay, Shehzada jaisa banda, aur Yazidion kay haath char gia.
 
I'm not much optimistic about future of country
People are loosing hope and future is looking dark

PTI was the last hope of people of Pakistan to bring a change after decades of disappointment from 2 dynastic families and military and they had a lot of expectations from PTI

Since the toppling of PTI government
You can see the anger frustration in people
They felt betrayed
But still there was hope to get PTI back in government

But after 9 may everyone who left PTI have been at hit list of PTI supporters

Doesn't matter which position he held in PTI government and PTI
If he tried to side with military or malign PTI or khan
He was brutally attacked by PTI supporters
Be it Asad Umar, pervez Khattak, fawad chaudhry or even Shireen mazari today


Right now
The public trusts only 1 person IMRAN AHMAD KHAN NIAZI
People's hopes are bounded to him

But if doesn't come back
Or took a U turn after his come back


There'll no hope or lead for people to follow
There'll be no one to trust

Then there'll be chaos in country
 
Pakistan never had any hope, this time it has crossed the point of no return.. Done and Dusted...
 
Only overseas Pakistanis are
Local Pakistanis are enjoying biryani
 

