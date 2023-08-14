Imran Khan's two major demands in jail

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Pakistan never had any hope, this time it has crossed the point of no return.. Done and Dusted...I'm not much optimistic about future of country
People are loosing hope and future is looking dark
PTI was the last hope of people of Pakistan to bring a change after decades of disappointment from 2 dynastic families and military and they had a lot of expectations from PTI
Since the toppling of PTI government
You can see the anger frustration in people
They felt betrayed
But still there was hope to get PTI back in government
But after 9 may everyone who left PTI have been at hit list of PTI supporters
Doesn't matter which position he held in PTI government and PTI
If he tried to side with military or malign PTI or khan
He was brutally attacked by PTI supporters
Be it Asad Umar, pervez Khattak, fawad chaudhry or even Shireen mazari today
Right now
The public trusts only 1 person IMRAN AHMAD KHAN NIAZI
People's hopes are bounded to him
But if doesn't come back
Or took a U turn after his come back
There'll no hope or lead for people to follow
There'll be no one to trust
Then there'll be chaos in country
