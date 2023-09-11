What's new

Imran khan's prison videos being sent to Americans. Aitzaz Ahsan

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2015
Messages
4,119
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Imran khan's prison videos being sent to Americans. To tell Americans we are humiliating Imran khan. Aitzaz
There is report its being sent by maryam nawaz and asim munier is part of this betrayal
www.facebook.com

IK Soldiers on Reels | iksoldiers · Original audio

33K views, 1.5K likes, 22 comments, 1.3K shares, Facebook Reels from IK Soldiers. iksoldiers · Original audio
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com
 
They are drowning to the abyss, into the quicksand, the quagmire so fast that they will not be able to come out if it and drowned and gone forever.

This is what divine justice is, when almighty wants to destroy someone due to tyranny, they make them blind.
 

Similar threads

Cash GK
Imran khan first latter to his People from prison. A pice of brilliance
Replies
0
Views
76
Cash GK
Cash GK
Cash GK
US Embassy: A Source of Controversy and Discord in Pakistan
Replies
12
Views
394
Dalit
Dalit
Cash GK
75 percent Fall in viewership on mainstream media in Pakistan since establishment banned imran khan.
2
Replies
25
Views
879
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PPP suspends basic membership of Aitzaz Ahsan, Latif Khosa
Replies
3
Views
218
ghazi52
ghazi52
muhammadhafeezmalik
Sisters of Aitzaz move court against Imran
2
Replies
19
Views
870
Neelo
Neelo

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom