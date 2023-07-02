Imran khan's interview by Mehdi Hassan

Banning Khan doesnt hurt Khan:Blocking him on his country’s news media doesn’t mean he becomes irrelevant n nobody wants to listen to him. He was and he is important for the Mehdi Hassans of the world. At multiple occasions i hv shared with people in media my opinion that Khan was not covered constantly 24/7 from his 126 days dharna ‘only’ for the sake of fulfilling journalistic obligations i.e giving space & coverage to all the political parties, but he was shown because in simpler terms media knew “Khan sells like hot cakes”.What the media owners don’t realise is that conventional electronic news media is losing credibility (according to some senior journalists and politicians it already has) by blocking one party that the world wants to listen to. So by not standing up to the pressures channels will ultimately be at the losing end. They should have stood up to the covert orders of banning Khan n his party. Who watches tv? Who consumes news on social media and vlogs? Which leader has the greatest chunk of viewership? Extracting data of social media and analysing it can answer these questions will answer these questions for the decision makers.As far as the journalists/anchors on tv are concerned few journalists on tv realise that their credibility is at stake too. No matter how much any political party attack a TV anchor for being inclined towards a pol. party on social media, i can vouch for many of those that they have not blocked any party’s version just because he/she is inclined towards another party. More or less every tv anchor has given due coverage and space to all the politicians and political parties irrespective of the abuse and troll they faced on social media for their tweets for or against pol. parties and govts. Political parties have boycotted tv anchors/shows/channels but journalists/tv anchors/channels have never really boycotted parties. Unless there is a personal grudge of a tv anchor with a politician. Thats because they know blocking a party hurts their own viewership n credibility.Written by siffa z