Imran Khan's Important Video Message to Nation | 3 Aug 2023

He has done enough. The best thing this man did is expose the entire nexus of the mafia, from corrupt politicians, bureaucracy, or judges to the biggest curse on Pakistan you know what I mean. The core reason why Pakistan is in this position today is due to those who turned CC house into Jinnah for blackmailing, once they got messed up, who are expert in false flag dramas and turns the stable state into **** whenever they want. They have literally destroyed Pakistan whenever anyone challenged their illegal occupation on govt/state entities, unnecessary interference in Govt matters, enforced legitimacy, and or challenged their absolute power. They acted similarly against Fatimah Jinnah, Bhutto, Benazir, and now Imran Khan.



They seem to prefer a corrupt puppet opportunist like Nawaz Sharif, as it enables them to use arm-twisting tactics and whenever they want to snub him, they do without any issue. Every time, this puppet and his party (PMLN) prove that they’re the real beneficiaries of this corrupt system and the real bootlickers (pretty much evident now these days from top to bottom — look @ their waste of sperms supporters/voters). This corrupt convicted opportunist will compromise everything for his survival, for the safety and security of looted money, and for his corrupt party.



To move forward, Pakistan must need real independence from these mafias. They are depleting the country's abundant resources. Pakistan was on track before the regime change, but due to mafia’s personal issues with the Khan's govt, they destroyed the entire country. This VONC stunt (Vote of No Confidence) costs Pakistan dearly.



In just one year, a staggering 1,250,000 citizens left Pakistan including approx 5,00,000 skilled workforce, which is unprecedented anywhere in the world. Without firing a single bullet or going to war, the country lost an incredibly high number of qualified individuals who are unlikely to return.



For Pakistan to survive and thrive, its citizens must stand up against this corruption, criminal, and mafias nexus and put an end to it. Otherwise, there won't be anything left for the ordinary and innocent Pakistanis.