Imran Khan's cousin who betrayed him

Cash GK
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 20, 2015
- Messages
- 4,095
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Hafeezullah Niazi says that the company has told him that Imran Khan has destroyed our reputation, now he can become the prime minister by walking over our dead body.
This man used to backbite imran to generals
Someone Tell tge company we will bring khan back on your dead bodies.
This man used to backbite imran to generals
Someone Tell tge company we will bring khan back on your dead bodies.