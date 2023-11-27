What's new

Imran khan wife Bushra bibi under attack in front of Adiala jail

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1729036795986542968
1701112097598.png
 
Fish said:
More like 'cause and effect,' once you think about it with an open mind.

Question is, do you possess the capacity to interpret this incident with an open mind?!
Cause is ISI is organizing these mobs.
Army will be hunted in the streets of Pakistan one day, that will be the effect.
 
Fish said:
More like 'cause and effect,' once you think about it with an open mind.

Question is, do you possess the capacity to interpret this incident with an open mind?!
So by the same rule it’s justified to throw naked doctored pictures of Maryam Nawaz from helicopter?
 
HAIDER said:
Sad state of affairs ....

All lies ….

It is safe and secure under noonie led establishment here

1701130176280.png


Fish said:
Question is, do you possess the capacity to interpret this incident with an open mind?!
The question is do you even have a logical mind to interpret correctly?

I know you guys are educated weakly but if it walks like a duck , quacks like a duck it is a duck !

Noonies have always attacked institution such as the Supreme Court or when maryum was summoned to NAB her noonie attacked with stones


A thug is a thug … period

www.dawn.com

Police, PML-N workers clash outside Lahore NAB office

Maryam, lawmakers among 300 booked, 50 activists held; PML-N seeks to lodge FIR against PM, NAB chairman.
www.dawn.com

 
Looks like the Pak Deep State wants either IK divorce his current wife or she is dead! I am pretty sure they'll also arrange a wife of their choice for IK....
 
One_Nation said:
Cause is ISI is organizing these mobs.
Army will be hunted in the streets of Pakistan one day, that will be the effect.
Exactly! Just like ISI organized this:


Bilal. said:
So by the same rule it’s justified to throw naked doctored pictures of Maryam Nawaz from helicopter?
Hey, everyone likes a good porno!

PradoTLC said:
The question is do you even have a logical mind to interpret correctly?

I know you guys are educated weakly but if it walks like a duck , quacks like a duck it is a duck !

Noonies have always attacked institution such as the Supreme Court or when maryum was summoned to NAB her noonie attacked with stones


A thug is a thug … period
Yep. A thug is a thug, and you should know!


PradoTLC said:
lol

This guy is a noonie .. he has eaten too many donkey naans …

he is too far down the rabbit hole
Again with the donkey naan?

Dude, that's embarrassing... even for you. I told you, it's called 'Khota Biryani.'

Read my lips.
 
Fish said:
Exactly! Just like ISI organized this:
Yes just like people jumping off army trucks to ransack things during 9 May freedom protest day … pity it was caught on camera

Very dumb criminals
 
Fish said:
Dude, that's embarrassing... even for you. I told you, it's called 'Khota Biryani.'
So what is the difference between donkey naan and khota biryani?

None

Both are eaten by noonies which has led to over all low IQ ..

You are a prime example
 

