Imran khan wife Bushra bibi under attack in front of Adiala jail

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Sad state of affairs ....
Cause is ISI is organizing these mobs.More like 'cause and effect,' once you think about it with an open mind.
Question is, do you possess the capacity to interpret this incident with an open mind?!
So by the same rule it’s justified to throw naked doctored pictures of Maryam Nawaz from helicopter?More like 'cause and effect,' once you think about it with an open mind.
Question is, do you possess the capacity to interpret this incident with an open mind?!
ok and agreed...More like 'cause and effect,' once you think about it with an open mind.
Question is, do you possess the capacity to interpret this incident with an open mind?!
Sad state of affairs ....
Question is, do you possess the capacity to interpret this incident with an open mind?!
ok and agreed...
Cause is ISI is organizing these mobs.
Army will be hunted in the streets of Pakistan one day, that will be the effect.
So by the same rule it’s justified to throw naked doctored pictures of Maryam Nawaz from helicopter?
The question is do you even have a logical mind to interpret correctly?
I know you guys are educated weakly but if it walks like a duck , quacks like a duck it is a duck !
Noonies have always attacked institution such as the Supreme Court or when maryum was summoned to NAB her noonie attacked with stones
A thug is a thug … period
lol
This guy is a noonie .. he has eaten too many donkey naans …
he is too far down the rabbit hole
Exactly! Just like ISI organized this:
Yes just like people jumping off army trucks to ransack things during 9 May freedom protest day … pity it was caught on camera
Very dumb criminals
Dude, that's embarrassing... even for you. I told you, it's called 'Khota Biryani.'
So what is the difference between donkey naan and khota biryani?
None