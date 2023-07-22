What's new

Imran Khan Vindicated

Azad_ Kashmiri

Azad_ Kashmiri

Which stupid patwari uses tweets as evidence? @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik Imran says hi!

IK, a person who won Pakistan the 92 world cup, the only one so far, the person who has constructed two cancer hospitals and the third one in Khi to be completed in a year, with 75% of the unprivileged people getting care there, the only one in the world, with best practices, proven.

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust wins Gold Award at 45thWorld Hospital Congress

LAHORE-The management of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) has announced that SKMT recently won Gold Award in the Sultanate of Oman Excellence Award
And a person who initiated the Namal university in the far flung Mianwali suburbs and with w high percentage of students from the poor families and with merit the criteria, and the Al Qadir Univ, to impart sharia and sunnat nabwi(PBUH).

Iman Khan has written quite a few books on Pakistan and his journey...

Such a hugely popular gem of a person, with worldwide fame and prestige, worth its weight in gold is being put against the wall in Pakistan, with fake cases in ATC and what not, this is insane and devoid of any pragmatism.


Salute to the character, the steely nerves, the person who cannot be put down by evil forces, the person who leads from the front, there isn't anyone even close to him in resolve, compassion for the country, the faith and ideology and not budging to the evil elements.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
IK, a person who won Pakistan the 92 world cup, the only one so far, the person who has constructed two cancer hospitals and the third one in Khi to be completed in a year, with 75% of the unprivileged people getting care there, the only one in the world, with best practices, proven.

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust wins Gold Award at 45thWorld Hospital Congress

LAHORE-The management of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) has announced that SKMT recently won Gold Award in the Sultanate of Oman Excellence Award
And a person who initiated the Namal university in the far flung Mianwali suburbs and with w high percentage of students from the poor families and with merit the criteria, and the Al Qadir Univ, to impart sharia and sunnat nabwi(PBUH).

Iman Khan has written quite a few books on Pakistan and his journey...

Such a hugely popular gem of a person, with worldwide fame and prestige, worth its weight in gold is being put against the wall in Pakistan, with fake cases in ATC and what not, this is insane and devoid of any pragmatism.


Salute to the character, the steely nerves, the person who cannot be put down by evil forces, the person who leads from the front, there isn't anyone even close to him in resolve, compassion for the country, the faith and ideology and not budging to the evil elements.
Nice summarization my guy.
I can't actually believe how people could hate him. You don't like a policy of his or you don't think he's a good political leader, fine its your opinion, but people literally hating him for who he is, is absurd. Also, some hate him for being a Niazi too, lol.
 

