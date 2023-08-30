Imran Khan trial : Court set up in Attock jail

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
This shows how scared they are ...Only two words Begaret Generals.
Now jails are turned into courts too, to safe begaret generals kingdom how many laws and procedures are going to be bend.
Country dished out 12 billion rupees on court room building complex in Islamabad for nothing.
Please educate yourself about your country's laws and don't spread misinformation. IK and Qureshi will be tried under the laws as they existed before the amendments which the President claimed he did not sign.Imran Khan and Shah Mehmmud Qurashi are under trial under the law , which was never signed by the President ...lolllll
Here only case is of army generals arses are getting exposed day by day since that became national secret act? Bringing down an elected government is an act of treason why that case is not heard and Bajwa alongside alcoholic Munir and madam anjuman are not arrested and are still walking free on this planet ??????????Please educate yourself about your country's laws and don't spread misinformation. IK and Qureshi will be tried under the laws as they existed before the amendments which the President claimed he did not sign.
Under Article 12 of Pakistan's Constitution, these amendments cannot have retroactive effect. Even if there was no controversy about whether the Acts were properly amended or not, the accused can only be tried under the laws that existed at the time the offence was commited and any ex post facto amendments are not applicable to the cases.
I have absolutely no idea what idea you are trying to communicate.Here only case is of army generals arses are getting exposed day by day since that became national secret act? Bringing down an elected government is an act of treason why that case is not heard and Bajwa alongside alcoholic Munir and madam anjuman are not arrested and are still walking free on this planet ??????????