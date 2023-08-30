What's new

Imran Khan trial : Court set up in Attock jail

Amazing people running this country.


Imran Khan and Shah Mehmmud Qurashi are under trial under the law , which was never signed by the President ...lolllll


 
Only two words Begaret Generals.
Now jails are turned into courts too, to safe begaret generals kingdom how many laws and procedures are going to be bend.
Country dished out 12 billion rupees on court room building complex in Islamabad for nothing.
 
Only two words Begaret Generals.
Now jails are turned into courts too, to safe begaret generals kingdom how many laws and procedures are going to be bend.
Country dished out 12 billion rupees on court room building complex in Islamabad for nothing.
This shows how scared they are ...
 
Imran Khan and Shah Mehmmud Qurashi are under trial under the law , which was never signed by the President ...lolllll
Please educate yourself about your country's laws and don't spread misinformation. IK and Qureshi will be tried under the laws as they existed before the amendments which the President claimed he did not sign.

Under Article 12 of Pakistan's Constitution, these amendments cannot have retroactive effect. Even if there was no controversy about whether the Acts were properly amended or not, the accused can only be tried under the laws that existed at the time the offence was commited and any ex post facto amendments are not applicable to the cases.
 
Please educate yourself about your country's laws and don't spread misinformation. IK and Qureshi will be tried under the laws as they existed before the amendments which the President claimed he did not sign.

Under Article 12 of Pakistan's Constitution, these amendments cannot have retroactive effect. Even if there was no controversy about whether the Acts were properly amended or not, the accused can only be tried under the laws that existed at the time the offence was commited and any ex post facto amendments are not applicable to the cases.
Here only case is of army generals arses are getting exposed day by day since that became national secret act? Bringing down an elected government is an act of treason why that case is not heard and Bajwa alongside alcoholic Munir and madam anjuman are not arrested and are still walking free on this planet ??????????
 
Only two words Begaret Generals.
Now jails are turned into courts too, to safe begaret generals kingdom how many laws and procedures are going to be bend.
Country dished out 12 billion rupees on court room building complex in Islamabad for nothing.
People had two choice
Do a peaceful sit in like we saw in Thailand or Hong Kong

Or

Comit suicide after seeing 10x increase in bills
 
Here only case is of army generals arses are getting exposed day by day since that became national secret act? Bringing down an elected government is an act of treason why that case is not heard and Bajwa alongside alcoholic Munir and madam anjuman are not arrested and are still walking free on this planet ??????????
I have absolutely no idea what idea you are trying to communicate.
 

