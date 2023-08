The decision is not surprising for many as it was known from the get go that this match is fixed and before PDM government goes, it will ensure will the help of its backers in the GHQ that Khan is disqualified, sentenced and even killed. Khan should have known better then to fight within the system, the same system built against you from the start. He left his 2 governments in a haste, he resigned from National assembly paving way for any laws the haramis could pass without any ramifications.

The next phase would be election commission removing sign of BAT from PTI so PTI wont be able to participate in the upcoming elections at all. The whole game is rigged and cannot be played by their rules.