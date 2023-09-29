Imran khan Riaz's medical report

I started to ask questions about Imran Riaz Khan with few Dr in my family.

Here is what it seems to have happened to him (personal opinion- I am not the one to start gossip or create controversy)



As you may remember, there were reports at beginning of his arrest that he was seriously injured and he may have died. It appears these reports were actually correct. They did torture him to point that he may have had a head injury. He must have been taken to ICU in a hospital or private residence. ISI has been trying to recover him since with best medical services. They were very afraid of people reaction specially after what happened to Arshad Sharif. That means ISI went too far.



Basically, IRK has been in under medical care since early his arrest .



Why this makes more sense:



1- IRK shows signs of some type of head injury just like someone who is recovering from a stoke or serious head injury



2-IRK has no visible signs of torture because he has been in hospital for 3-4 months



3- His weight loss can’t be explained by just being in jail (according to drs that I spoke of) but it can easily explained if he has been in ICU



4- it explains why no one knew where he was all this time and no one including his lawyer could meet him



5- that’s why he was eventually dropped off at Jail and it then freed



I can’t speak of his condition now. It depends on his type injury and his care in ICU



The bottom line, Asim Munier and anjam nadeem led by maryam nawaz are criminal enterprise and I bet you, this is not first time they have done this…. All those missing people in Pakistan , specially the ones from KPK and Baluchistan, they all went through the same ordeal but they are most probably dead - they were not important enough to be saved. Another recent case that I can think of is the PTI worker who was killed in custody of police and anjam nadeem



I also believe some compromised journalists also knew about this… and now they are visiting him .



So earlier reports were correct. He was on death bed.