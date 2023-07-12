Imran Khan on Fox News!

Let me guess



America conspiracy kicked me out of govt - I lied it was bajwa

Bajwa kicked me - I lied it was American conspiracy

Burn the pathloon of army - 9th May

I lie, 9th may wasn’t me. It was someone else.

Look human rights violations in Pakistan



America look help me, human rights violations in Pakistan

Israel come help me, human rights violations



Lie lies lies lies



I remember this tyrants 4 years of rule, his arrogant acolytes would pump their chests and yell “CRY HARDER” for anyone who complained about inflation



Today this do thakay ka cricketer is crying to his American masters and anyone who will listen to being him back to power.



CRY FOR ME, Imran Khana CRY HARDER. Without Bajwa and army you were nothing and are nothing.



Many kings like you are dead in their graves who thought the world will not run without them. We used to await your demise too when your 4 years of tyranny was upon us.



Alas! Our poor country Pakistan has been sent to Stone Age by this tyrant