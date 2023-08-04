What's new

Imran Khan look tired, worn-out, hopeless facing 200+ Bogus Cases | To wake-up this slave 25 Crore Quom dead sleep, facing evil injustices in Pakistan

Imran Khan look tired, worn-out, hopeless facing 200+ Bogus cases | To wake-up this slave 25 Crore maari wee Qoum facing 100% Rigged-Fake Elections

Traveling From his Lahore House to face bogus cooked up sell out judicial cases.

The Last Days of Imran Khan.


Maula Jatt said:
He is not the good guy y'all think he is...
He had many positives and was loved by the people of Pakistan such as:
*wanted to make major reforms in Pakistan
* bring rule of law
* was a new face in politics
*wanted accountability
*united Pakistanis and made them proud
*made new better policies
*made long term plans
*gave the youth hope and a platform
*helped the poor by giving them income
*started Pakistan first policy
*defended Palestinians and kashmiris

His downfall was when he made alot of wrong decisions and blunders such as:
* making deals with the establishment to get their support for the chair
*threatening opposition during darnas that the boots are coming
*turned a blind eye when the establishment people were given powerful positions
*allowed electables and dacoits in to his party
*made big statements but then backed out
*praised the judiciary for decades but then went against them
*praised the generals but then called them traitors
*praised politicians when they joined Pti but called them names when they left
*dissolved assemblies and refused to sit in the opposition
*made immature statements such as we will fight elections and win but will then dissolve assemblies straight after
*openly attacked the armed forces
*using international media platforms to attack the armed forces
*Isolated himself in politics

Maula Jatt said:
He is not the good guy y'all think he is...
Care to share the negatives and his downfall
 

