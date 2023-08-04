Imran Khan look tired, worn-out, hopeless facing 200+ Bogus Cases | To wake-up this slave 25 Crore Quom dead sleep, facing evil injustices in Pakistan

He is not the good guy y'all think he is...
He had many positives and was loved by the people of Pakistan such as:
*wanted to make major reforms in Pakistan
* bring rule of law
* was a new face in politics
*wanted accountability
*united Pakistanis and made them proud
*made new better policies
*made long term plans
*gave the youth hope and a platform
*helped the poor by giving them income
*started Pakistan first policy
*defended Palestinians and kashmiris
His downfall was when he made alot of wrong decisions and blunders such as:
* making deals with the establishment to get their support for the chair
*threatening opposition during darnas that the boots are coming
*turned a blind eye when the establishment people were given powerful positions
*allowed electables and dacoits in to his party
*made big statements but then backed out
*praised the judiciary for decades but then went against them
*praised the generals but then called them traitors
*praised politicians when they joined Pti but called them names when they left
*dissolved assemblies and refused to sit in the opposition
*made immature statements such as we will fight elections and win but will then dissolve assemblies straight after
*openly attacked the armed forces
*using international media platforms to attack the armed forces
*Isolated himself in politics
Care to share the negatives and his downfall