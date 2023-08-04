Imran Khan look tired, worn-out, hopeless facing 200+ Bogus Cases | To wake-up this slave 25 Crore Quom dead sleep, facing evil injustices in Pakistan

Maula Jatt said: He is not the good guy y'all think he is... Click to expand...

Maula Jatt said: He is not the good guy y'all think he is... Click to expand...

He had many positives and was loved by the people of Pakistan such as:*wanted to make major reforms in Pakistan* bring rule of law* was a new face in politics*wanted accountability*united Pakistanis and made them proud*made new better policies*made long term plans*gave the youth hope and a platform*helped the poor by giving them income*started Pakistan first policy*defended Palestinians and kashmirisHis downfall was when he made alot of wrong decisions and blunders such as:* making deals with the establishment to get their support for the chair*threatening opposition during darnas that the boots are coming*turned a blind eye when the establishment people were given powerful positions*allowed electables and dacoits in to his party*made big statements but then backed out*praised the judiciary for decades but then went against them*praised the generals but then called them traitors*praised politicians when they joined Pti but called them names when they left*dissolved assemblies and refused to sit in the opposition*made immature statements such as we will fight elections and win but will then dissolve assemblies straight after*openly attacked the armed forces*using international media platforms to attack the armed forces*Isolated himself in politicsCare to share the negatives and his downfall