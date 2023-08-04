What's new

Imran Khan look tired, worn-out, hopeless facing 200+ Bogus Cases | To wake this slave 25 Crore Quom in dead sleep facing evil in-justices in Pakistan

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 1, 2010
Messages
10,309
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Imran Khan look tired, worn-out, hopeless facing 200+ Bogus cases | To wake-up this slave 25 Crore maari wee Qoum facing 100% Rigged-Fake Elections

Traveling From his Lahore House to face bogus cooked up sell out judicial cases.

The Last Days of Imran Khan.


:cry:
...
:frown:
....
:tsk:
 
Maula Jatt said:
He is not the good guy y'all think he is...
Click to expand...
He had many positives and was loved by the people of Pakistan such as:
*wanted to make major reforms in Pakistan
* bring rule of law
* was a new face in politics
*wanted accountability
*united Pakistanis and made them proud
*made new better policies
*made long term plans
*gave the youth hope and a platform
*helped the poor by giving them income
*started Pakistan first policy
*defended Palestinians and kashmiris

His downfall was when he made alot of wrong decisions and blunders such as:
* making deals with the establishment to get their support for the chair
*threatening opposition during darnas that the boots are coming
*turned a blind eye when the establishment people were given powerful positions
*allowed electables and dacoits in to his party
*made big statements but then backed out
*praised the judiciary for decades but then went against them
*praised the generals but then called them traitors
*praised politicians when they joined Pti but called them names when they left
*dissolved assemblies and refused to sit in the opposition
*made immature statements such as we will fight elections and win but will then dissolve assemblies straight after
*openly attacked the armed forces
*using international media platforms to attack the armed forces
*Isolated himself in politics

@FAROOQ RASHID BUTT

Maula Jatt said:
He is not the good guy y'all think he is...
Click to expand...
Care to share the negatives and his downfall
 
Last edited:
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
IK is anti-Pakistan

1) Released TTP
2) Tried to kill CPEC
3) Tried to break realtions with KSA
4) An Indian Shill who can't stop praising India
5) Tried his best to break realtions with the US
Click to expand...

“Abdul Rahman Majeed” please stop posting from Delhi or Bombay or whichever hole you crawl out from and leave our matters to be and please apply burnol and stop your obsession with Pakistani matters.

Love how all the patwaris keep blaming khan for breaking relations with usa but then in the same breath accuse him of being a Jewish agent. Wtf lol
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
IK is anti-Pakistan

1) Released TTP
2) Tried to kill CPEC
3) Tried to break realtions with KSA
4) An Indian Shill who can't stop praising India
5) Tried his best to break realtions with the US
Click to expand...
(1) Responsibility of the Fauj - whose custody was Ehsanullah Ehsan in when he escaped?

(2) How?

(3) How?

(4) Fauj ki tangey kaamp rahin theen. IK ordered the Air Force to retaliate. If it was up to the Fauj they would have done nothing

(5) How? By using the Afghan Taliban to defeat the US in Afghanistan? That was also the Fauj
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
(1) Responsibility of the Fauj - whose custody was Ehsanullah Ehsan in when he escaped?

(2) How?

(3) How?

(4) Fauj ki tangey kaamp rahin theen. IK ordered the Air Force to retaliate. If it was up to the Fauj they would have done nothing

(5) How? By using the Afghan Taliban to defeat the US in Afghanistan? That was also the Fauj
Click to expand...

PAF retaliated and downed the Indian fighters in broad daylight but IK released the Indian pilot in hurry. Why?

IK tried to create alternate OIC angering KSA.

www.aljazeera.com

Pakistan-Saudi rift: What happened?

Pakistan’s criticism of Saudi-led Muslim bloc OIC for its inaction on the Kashmir issue has threatened their ties.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

IK tried to kill CPEC and Pakistan Army stepped in to reassure China.


1691120288181.png


www.brookings.edu

“At all costs”: How Pakistan and China control the narrative on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor | Brookings

The tight control of the narrative on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by both China and Pakistan and a lack of transparency on its terms prevents proper accountability of the venture.
www.brookings.edu www.brookings.edu
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
PAF retaliated and downed the Indian fighters in broad daylight but IK released the Indian pilot in hurry. Why?

IK tried to create alternate OIC angering KSA.

www.aljazeera.com

Pakistan-Saudi rift: What happened?

Pakistan’s criticism of Saudi-led Muslim bloc OIC for its inaction on the Kashmir issue has threatened their ties.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

IK tried to kill CPEC and Pakistan Army stepped in to reassure China.


View attachment 943594

www.brookings.edu

“At all costs”: How Pakistan and China control the narrative on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor | Brookings

The tight control of the narrative on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by both China and Pakistan and a lack of transparency on its terms prevents proper accountability of the venture.
www.brookings.edu www.brookings.edu
Click to expand...

I do not think highly of Imran Khan. But your criticisms are off base

The Indian air force pilot was released by Pakistani military.

The alternate OIC was idea of someone in Pakistani establishment. When it failed they made Imran Khan the scapegoat

Imran Khan killed or slowed some of the CPEC projects because it was too expensive and Pakistan could not afford it. I believe other people would have done the same.
 
nahtanbob said:
I do not think highly of Imran Khan. But your criticisms are off base

The Indian air force pilot was released by Pakistani military.

The alternate OIC was idea of someone in Pakistani establishment. When it failed they made Imran Khan the scapegoat

Imran Khan killed or slowed some of the CPEC projects because it was too expensive and Pakistan could not afford it. I believe other people would have done the same.
Click to expand...

LOL

Shah Mehmood Qureshi went on over drive and started publicly pleading on the TV to release the Indian Pilot.​



 

Similar threads

zeenat shehzadi
GEO Ko jeenay do ! Geo and Jang Group’s Response to the Allegations .
2
Replies
17
Views
6K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous
J
The departed - The return home of Kashmir's disillusioned militants
Replies
3
Views
2K
Tshering22
Tshering22
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
15K
PDF
PDF
BATMAN
Is the war in Afghanistan worth it?
Replies
8
Views
3K
Tuahaa
Tuahaa

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom