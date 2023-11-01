airmarshal
There are reports Imran Khan is being slow poisoned.
This is very well known thing that army wants to kill Imran Khan. The army made a very solid attempt on his life on Nov 3, 2022. Before that, his helicopter fuel was adulterated. Then on March 18, 2023, when Imran Khan went to Islamabad for his case, his car was surrounded by unknown people when many non-uniformed security was seen occupying the court house. His car was pelted with stones by Islamabad police. The city was a battlefield all day. There was a clear attempt to kill him.
This attempt is being facilitated by Islamabad High Court. Amir Farooq is a fauji kutta and is running Islamabad High Court like a military court. He is not even letting Imran home cooked food.
The people need to come out on streets. Imran Khan is a great Pakistani. He does not deserve jail.
