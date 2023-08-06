What's new

Imran Khan in Attock Jail, the revenge of Nawaz Sharifs. Pakistan the banana republic.

I urge all overseas Pakistani to disconnect with Pakistan. Stop sending remittances. Stop visiting, stop investing. Stop sending zakat, sadaqa or any other charity. Unfortunately Pakistan has to burn before the change we all want can occur.

Instead focus on living in the country you reside in. Find partners there.
 
Not quite. Stay connected to support the struggle for true democracy. Build up your wealth abroad and career expertise so that when the nation finally reforms you can support it. If it doesn’t you have your wealth and career either way. Keep sending your zakat and sadaqa to the deserving people who trapped in a situation lot of their making. Send remittances to family that need it. Keep hope alive and let the people in Pakistan know we remember them everyday and after each and every single prayer.

Focus on living in the country you reside regardless not instead. The Irish and the Polish lived generations abroad while their homelands were not free, and supported the struggle from overseas. They assimilated very well also not instead of. It is a way to live life, with a daily purpose.
 
Overseas Pakistanis never send their money to Nawaz Sharif or Zardari. They send their money to loves ones and zakat to the most needy ones around their area. No harm in continue to help your loved ones
 
Yeah I’ll continue to send money. Just not through legal channels.
 

