Imran Khan destroyed Pakistan and tolerancw we had. Hafizullah niazi

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Iman Khan destroyed Pakistan
My prayers that people forgive him
Pakistan was going through a golden era in 2015 to 2017 inflation was low coalition support fund was ongoing, Cpec money was flowing right and left
But Imran Khan destroyed all of that
Because of him the drone strikes as well as free money flowing in form of course and support fund with all doomed

It is time to regain back the prosperity
Inshall nawaz sharif was coming back
Screenshot_20230913_232055_X.jpg


My prayers that people forgive Imran Khan.

There was no common sense in now I should have cases.
I mean how come assets beyond means or money laundering is bad in Pakistan
Everyone is doing it here.
Why single out nawaz sharif, he has some right to do this since he served the nation so long
 

