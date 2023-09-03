Imran Khan being used to defame Pakistan internationally: Rana Sanaullah PML-N leader says going to international court means making Pakistan stand in international dock as convict

PML-N leader says going to international court means making Pakistan stand in international dock as convictIn one of his statements, Rana Sanaullah said going to the international court means making Pakistan stand in the international dock as a convict.He further said that only the enemies of the country and their operatives did such heinous acts.Those who wanted to bring terrorists back to Pakistan, release them and resettle them are now showing a new path to the terrorists, he added.The former minister further claimed that the ones who brought Imran Khan to power were now trying to save him.“First, he was made a hero, received foreign funding, brought to power and after bringing him to power destroyed Pakistan’s economy and foreign relations. Inflation caused a civil war-like situation.”Rana Sana further said that the minds of the youths were corrupted so they could turn into violent mobs.He further said that by taking Pakistan to the international court, the usurpers of the rights of Kashmiris and Palestinians have become happy.“The puppet is being used to defame Pakistan internationally. Who is spending this money on the PTI chairman?” he questioned.