Imran Khan being used to defame Pakistan internationally: Rana Sanaullah

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

PML-N leader says going to international court means making Pakistan stand in international dock as convict
1693765141882.png

PML-N Punjab President and former federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah questioned what the need was for the judicial system’s “favourite child (laadla)” to reach out to people abroad.

In one of his statements, Rana Sanaullah said going to the international court means making Pakistan stand in the international dock as a convict.

He further said that only the enemies of the country and their operatives did such heinous acts.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1698215890901426545
Those who wanted to bring terrorists back to Pakistan, release them and resettle them are now showing a new path to the terrorists, he added.

The former minister further claimed that the ones who brought Imran Khan to power were now trying to save him.

“First, he was made a hero, received foreign funding, brought to power and after bringing him to power destroyed Pakistan’s economy and foreign relations. Inflation caused a civil war-like situation.”

Rana Sana further said that the minds of the youths were corrupted so they could turn into violent mobs.

He further said that by taking Pakistan to the international court, the usurpers of the rights of Kashmiris and Palestinians have become happy.

“The puppet is being used to defame Pakistan internationally. Who is spending this money on the PTI chairman?” he questioned.
Its the LIAR calling an honest man, a thief! Khunzeer hai Rana aur khunzeer ki hi maut marayga, ghaddari!
 
Nasr said:
Its the LIAR calling an honest man, a thief!
Click to expand...
Its a chutiya on [PDF] only starting up Topics & not having the nuts to reply back and/or make an argument.

But, help the poor guy by commenting on all his Topics. He gets paid in GBP by his Masters.

Us helping out @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE financially doesn't make him any less of a chutiya though.
 

