Imran Khan being ‘slow poisoned’ by Army in Attock Jail: PTI Core Committee

PTI Core Committee says : "Imran Khan being ‘slow poisoned’ by ISI/Army in Attock Jail"

Party’s core committee also slams the delay in hearing the bail plea of the deposed premier

LAHORE: The core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed strong reservations on Sunday regarding the delay in hearing the bail plea of party chairman Imran Khan. It asserted that there was a growing apprehension that Imran Khan, the ousted prime minister, might be subjected to a sinister tactic by being administered slow poison while incarcerated. The party alleged that Imran Khan was being denied the right to order food and water from home, exacerbating concerns for his well-being and safety.The core committee further voiced its distress over the sluggish decision-making process regarding the transfer of Imran Khan from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. PTI contended that the facilities available at Attock Jail were inadequate, particularly given Imran Khan's status as a former PM. The party deemed his imprisonment in Attock Jail as a breach of regulations.Read also: Nation’s patience wearing thin, warns PTIThe committee castigated the recent "black decision" by a "controversial judge" against Imran Khan and criticized the "biased" conduct of a high court chief justice, suggesting that such behavior was eroding the principles of justice.In response to these concerns, PTI's core committee emphasized the need for comprehensive judicial reforms in lower courts instead of leaving justice at the discretion of certain historical references. The committee urged the Supreme Court to take proactive steps to improve the functioning of lower courts, safeguarding the integrity of the justice system.Turning their attention to Independence Day preparations, the committee expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made to celebrate the 76th Independence Day. It condemned the crackdown on PTI activists preceding the event and denounced alleged raids on the residences of party leaders and activists.Also read: PTI ‘ignored’ on caretaker setupIn the face of these challenges, the committee announced PTI's commitment to celebrating Independence Day with unprecedented enthusiasm and a renewed resolve to resist "brutality and fascism." The party paid tribute to its members who have endured government suppression and sacrifices for the cause of true independence.Earlier this month, Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison and fined Rs100,000 for false asset declarations to the Election Commission of Pakistan.Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar also disqualified the PTI chief for five years, apparently ending his prospects for taking part in the elections slated for November this year.The PTI chief approached the Islamabad High Court challenging his conviction. "We've submitted an appeal... our plea requests a temporary suspension of the trial court's ruling and seeks bail," his lawyer told the media. Additionally, he requested a transfer from Attock Prison to Adiala Jail.The IHC Chief Justice, Amir Farooq, reserved his verdict on Imran's transfer application, stating he would issue an appropriate order.