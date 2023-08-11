What's new

Imran Khan Arrest; Role of UAE, Saudia comes out in regime change? Technocrat setup and US Game

Imran Khan Arrest; Role of UAE, Saudi came out? Technocrat setup and US Game​



 
Americans won’t support Imran Khan because he is not a yes man. Chinese won’t support Imran Khan because he asks more economic benefits for his people. Saudis, Emiratis won’t support Imran Khan because he will dominate the Muslim politics and inspire many in the Arab world, GCC Arab countries wants a weaker, failing Pakistan so that people shift their money into Dubai to Jabel Ali economic zone Saudia.

Pakistan for lease, a rentier Army, a rent-a-Riyal country suits Saudia and UAE...not a sovereign, independent, with foreign policies for the own benefits and not to others.

The 'approval' syndrome from others and sense of entitlement, pleasing others at the cost of own people has turned the country into a country on lease to the highest bidder.

Building onto it.

And the local power brokers, the game changers, the boys, the military Establishment won't support Imran Khan as they can't go against the wishes of the US, their masters, against Saudia and UAE, other GCC countries as the military is now a big part the rentier, on lease military for Saudia specially.

And the boys won't support Imran Khan as they cannot cede space to any strong civilian, political person who cannot be forced, coerced, persuade and pressurized to go by their orders.

Many others reasons for the boys and that involves big bucks in real Estate, in FWO, NLC, NHA others. In IK tenure the biggest money earners for the military the NHA was given to Murad Saeed of PTI and that stopped the corruption disguised as commission.

And the front man of Bajwa, Aleem Khan, was denied a CM Punjab post by IK, with his land grabbing records around Lahore known to IK near RUDA( Ravi Urban dev. Authority).

IK stirred a Hornet Nest....
 
US couldn't bear with a Putin Imran Khan bonhomie....this was at SCO in China.

And India too.


 
they are masonic kafirs who are involved in child sacrifices. theres rumour on the web that Saudis are secret jews.
 
Why is no one naming China? the main culprit

None of this could have happened without China's approval. Hafiz and co. have full Chinese backing in crushing democracy in Pakistan. Authoritarian China hates democracy, and prefers non-democratic allies. Why no one wants to talk about this?
 
Americans won’t support Imran Khan because he is not a yes man. Chinese won’t support Imran Khan because he asks more economic benefits for his people. Saudis, Emiratis won’t support Imran Khan because he will dominate the Muslim politics and inspire many in the Arab world, GCC Arab countries wants a weaker, failing Pakistan so that people shift their money into Dubai to Jabel Ali economic zone Saudia.

Pakistan for lease, a rentier Army, a rent-a-Riyal country suits Saudia and UAE...not a sovereign, independent, with foreign policies for the own benefits and not to others.

The 'approval' syndrome from others and sense of entitlement, pleasing others at the cost of own people has turned the country into a country on lease to the highest bidder.

Building onto it.

And the local power brokers, the game changers, the boys, the military Establishment won't support Imran Khan as they can't go against the wishes of the US, their masters, against Saudia and UAE, other GCC countries as the military is now a big part the rentier, on lease military for Saudia specially.

And the boys won't support Imran Khan as they cannot cede space to any strong civilian, political person who cannot be forced, coerced, persuade and pressurized to go by their orders.

Many others reasons for the boys and that involves big bucks in real Estate, in FWO, NLC, NHA others. In IK tenure the biggest money earners for the military the NHA was given to Murad Saeed of PTI and that stopped the corruption disguised as commission.

And the front man of Bajwa, Aleem Khan, was denied a CM Punjab post by IK, with his land grabbing records around Lahore known to IK near RUDA( Ravi Urban dev. Authority).

IK stirred a Hornet Nest....
