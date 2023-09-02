muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran Khan appointed lawyer of Salman Rushdie as his lawyer against Pakistan in International Court
He was not only the lawyer of Salman Rushdie in Satanic Verses Case but also fought a case against Pakistan in 1971 in International Court which led to partition of Pakistan.
