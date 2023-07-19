Khan tells court he already apologised to judge Zeba Chaudhry.

"I apologise if I crossed the line," PTI chief repeats apology.

Imran Khan threatened not to "spare" judge in Shahbaz Gills case.

The case​

Imran Khan apologises again in female judge threatening case I apologise if I crossed the line, PTI Chairman Imran Khan says during hearing in district and sessions court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday issued an apology, again, in the district and sessions court pertaining to the case of threatening a female judge, Zeba Chaudhry.Khan's apology came during his appearance at the court of Judicial Magistrate Islamabad, Malik Aman, amid the hearing of the case.Just months after his ouster in April 2023, the former prime minister gave a fiery speech directed towards Islamabad's top police officials and judge Chaudhry threatening not to "spare" them and file cases against them for "torturing" his party leader Shahbaz Gill.Khan had particularly named Chaudhry during his political rally held at the F-9 park in Islamabad.During the hearing, the PTI chief maintained that he was apologetic when he visited the said judge's court earlier."I went to the court of the female judge and said that if my statement offended anyone, I apologise," Khan told Judge Aman while on the rostrum.Over a month after making the threats, the PTI chairman went to the judge's courtroom to offer an apology. But the police closed the room of the female judge and told him that she was on leave."I have come to apologise to judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry," Khan told the court reader to convey his message to the judge and bear witness to his arrival.Meanwhile, at the district and sessions court in the federal capital today, he spoke about seeking legal action in a passionate speech and expressed regret over his statement. "I apologise if I crossed the line."The former premier maintained he hasn't broken a single pot to date."I formed a political party for the supremacy of justice 27 years ago, I have not broken a single pot to date," Khan said.A case had been registered against the former prime minister under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening Judge Chaudhry and senior police officers of the Islamabad police during a public rally in August last year.The IHC had then started contempt of court proceedings against the former prime minister.Later on, the high court removed the terror charges and also pardoned the PTI chief after he had tendered an apology in the contempt case.But a similar case had been filed against the PTI chief — after the registration of the first information report (FIR) against him — and is still pending before the sessions court.