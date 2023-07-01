Implications of expanding multi-faceted Indo-US ties

There can be no better example of double standards and expediency than what we witnessed during PM Modi’s visit to the US. The royal treatment meted out to Modi and the laudatory comments showered on him exemplifies that economic and strategic considerations trump professed adherence to human rights, and overlook blatant discrimination and suppression of minorities. In sharp contrast, there was a prominent mention in the joint communique of Pakistan’s support of Jihadi elements like the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and others, which factually is no more correct. The two leaders “called upon the FATF to undertake further work identifying how to improve global implementation of its standards to combat money laundering and financing of terrorism.”



The Pakistan army has taken several concrete measures, made huge sacrifices in blood and sweat to counter the influence of militant organisations and will continue to do so. However, to expect that militancy will go away from occupied Kashmir while the BJP government continues to brutally suppress the aspirations of the people and has unilaterally integrated it is an unjust and biased expectation. It is a sad reflection of how the US, the leading super power and champion of human rights, overlooks these glaring weaknesses in India and lectures China and Pakistan, pointing at their shortcomings. The discrimination of Muslims and other minorities in India under Modi’s watch is completely ignored. His past record as Chief Minister of Gujrat, when he was declared persona non grata by the US for suppressing and overlooking abuses and injustices against Muslims and minorities, is forgotten and present maltreatment and abuse of human rights overlooked. When asked at a press conference regarding discrimination against minorities, Modi’s brazen denial shows to what extent he can twist facts and mislead the world. This is a classic example of geopolitics and economic interests taking precedence over moral considerations. The US is promoting India’s membership in a larger UNSC council and if it was not for China’s opposition and that of Italy, it would have succeeded in its endeavour. Expanding the membership of UNSC on a fair regional basis and giving representation to countries with large population such as India, South Africa and Brazil is logical provided they adhere to the principles and statute of the council. India has been blatantly violating UNSC resolutions on Kashmir and showing scant respect for human rights. With this contradiction and other shortcomings, it will continue to face opposition to membership.



The strengthening of the Indian economy and extensive cooperation in the fields of science and technology by the US is motivated by several geostrategic, political and economic considerations. India’s rise as an economic power is expected to counter China’s influence in the region. Supporting India’s technological base and industry would open a major market for US products that is presently dominated by China. Indian leadership across the political spectrum supports and encourages close ties and linkages with the US but is opposed to any formal alliance that thwarts its preferences. India is a member of Quad, a partnership with Australia, Japan and the US that is supposed to strengthen ties between these countries. Its unspoken agenda is to counter the growing influence of China in the region by maintaining a strong naval presence of these four countries and increasing trade and other linkages with Australia and amongst each other. The US is also trying to dissuade India away from Russia.



The communique issued on Modi’s visit to the US also deals extensively with the prospects of widening and deepening defence ties, including transfer of critical technologies, so that India’s military power could match that of China. Sharing of intelligence and developing compatibility of encrypted communication equipment are likely to further strengthen their military capabilities against China. The growing influence of the Indian diaspora is clearly evident. They are dominating IT and have a significant presence as doctors, medical staff and engineers.



Although there is no specific mention of reducing trade and commerce with China but going by the recent measures taken by the US to divert and reduce trade, it is not surprising that it is also exhorting India to adopt a similar policy as well. But for India, it would not be that easy to find alternative sources of supply.



President Xi and the top leadership of China would not be idly watching these developments but taking measures to counter these moves. The most recent evidence of this was President Xi’s focus on expanding and deepening trade and diplomatic relations with Middle East and South East Asia. It would also remain focused on Europe and continue close economic and political linkages with Russia. Recently, Saudi Arabia has shown considerable interest in opening new avenues of expanding trade and commercial relations with China. With Pakistan, its bonds would continue to strengthen as there is strong convergence of interests.



There are major lessons that Pakistan’s leadership needs to draw from the seismic changes that are taking place on the global political and strategic landscape. The importance given to India is essentially how it serves the US’s larger and long-term interests. For Pakistan’s leadership it should be a wakeup call that it cannot continue to be oblivious to these transformative developments and remain mired in political infighting. The present discourse and conduct of leaders have vitiated the political environment and promoted despondency and defeatism with consequences on the economy and international standing of the country. Weaker states are unable to promote national interests within their country or abroad.



Above all, it is a disservice to the people of Pakistan whose expectations and aspirations for a better tomorrow have been foiled. Firm date of elections should be announced and their credibility ensured. Our base instincts of manipulating events for personal or institutional gains have wreaked havoc and should not be tolerated. We should strive to be a normal democratic state where failings and strengths find a way out for correction. We would soon discover that we too have some importance.



Published in The Express Tribune, June 28th, 2023.