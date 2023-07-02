What's new

IMF Bails Out Pakistan...Again

Did the GHQ PDM Junta deliberately create economic turmoil in order to use the saviour card?

Ikbal said:
So what? China and Saudi Arabia can help Pakistan.
Why would they

I have met many Chinese and saudis and they don't like the govt bailing out Pakistan while they work 9-6

They are angry that why their govt are providing free money to fuel corruption and laziness in Pakistan

I am pretty sure that's how the leaders think too but they are too embraced to say no when it comes to roll overs as they know they won't get that money anyway

Ordinary saudis aren't rich they work 9-6 as well and ordinary Chinese aren't either

They probably work more then Pakistanis

Saudis are paying 20% Vat i.e more taxation then Pakistani elites
 
Oh Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah, I pray to YOU that this parasitic cancer which is the IMF, be obliterated by you, Allahu Akbar!
 
Ikbal said:
So what? China and Saudi Arabia can help Pakistan.
IMF bailout package came because these two countries are bankrolling Pakistan and helped meet IMF bailout requirements.

Pakistan does not have large cash reserves of its own. Pakistani like to talk big but Pakistan will fail as a country in short time if left to its own devices.
 
ThunderCat said:
You could use that advice better, seeing your immature suggestions.



Not all Pakistanis, but rather clowns like him whom embarrass the rest of us with his nonsensical posts.
I don’t think he’s even Pakistani to begin with.
 

