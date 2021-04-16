What's new

Images - Pakistan Navy in the Mirror of History.

A proud sailor stands guard on the brow of PNS-M Ghazi shortly after her return from war patrol in 1965 war.

Courtesy: Fearless Warriors.PK


1618607049076.png






Cdr K.R. Niazi on the periscope of Ghazi.

1618607129323.png





Battle Station on board PNS Tippu Sultan.



1618607190131.png
 
The destroyer PNS Jahangir closes the firgate PNS Tippu Sultan at high speed for transfer of operation orders of ‘Operation Dawarka ‘ during 1965 war.
Courtesy: Fearless Warriors.PK


1618607303662.png




1618607339119.png
 
1620218579133.png




Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karamat Rehman Niazi was laid to rest in Islamabad.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi beside former Naval Chiefs, retired & serving Tri-Services officials and civilians participated in late Admiral’s funeral prayers.

The Admiral had an illustrious Naval career spanning over four decades. He has the unique honour of being the first Commanding Officer of Pakistan’s first Submarine GHAZI, remained pioneer Commander of Submarines Squadron and Director of Submarine Operations.

The Admiral was one of the valiant war veteran who saw action in both 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak Wars. During the war of 1965, the Admiral was commanding maiden Pakistani submarine GHAZI and under his bold and able leadership, GHAZI kept the entire Indian Fleet confined in its harbour. Not only this naval action infused fear in the enemy lines but provided significant strategic leverage to Pakistan. The Admiral in all his professional pursuits exhibited dynamic leadership skills, impeccable moral strength, extraordinary professional competence and highest sense of responsibility.

Admiral Karamat Rehman Niazi joined Royal Pakistan Navy in November 1948 and completed his initial training from Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth, UK. He was a graduate of National Defence College, Pakistan. In March 1979, he was appointed as 8th Naval Chief of Pakistan Navy. The Admiral had dynamic and distinguished career encompassing various Command and Staff assignments, both afloat and ashore including Commander Submarines, Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron and Commander Pakistan Fleet. He also served as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) and Vice Chief of Naval Staff.

In recognition of his military valour, meritorious services and outstanding performance, the Admiral was awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e- Jurrat.

Floral wreath was laid by Chief of the Naval Staff on Admiral’s grave. Beside, floral wreaths on behalf of President of Pakistan, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Senior Naval Officers and notable Civilian were also laid on the grave.
 
circa January 1951

1620525925717.png



PNS Shamsher on a visit to the UK; back in the days of the Royal Pakistan Navy.
 
State Bank of Pakistan Launched 25 Rupees Special Coin to Celebrate the Golden Jubilee Ceremony of Pakistan Navy Submarine Force.
Coin Specification

Coin Composition:

25% Copper,
25% Nickel
and 50% Iron.

Coin Diameter .. 30mm.

Front side have made flag and five corner stars.
Islamic Republic of Pakistan is cut into it. Underneath the monogram, 1964 to 2014 is composed. n the opposite side of the coin, monogram of Pakistan Navy Submarine is given. This coin has been discharged on June 02, 2014 in Pakistan.

1623598570393.png
 
Pakistan Navy sailors and the boatswain's call ....
- some dignitaries getting piped aboard.


1624106175339.png
 
PNS Hangor (S131) sank INS Khukri during 1971 War
🇵🇰
🇮🇳
. Hangor also managed to damage INS Kirpan. Both ships were deployed by Indian Navy to hunt & destroy Hangor.
It was also the first submarine kill after WWII.



1626011662281.png
 

