I'm in Lisbon Portugal require a guidance

Dear
All respected honourable members I'm now in Lisbon Portugal for my TRC process recently I have filled my documents here INSHALLAH I will successfully will bo locking my file very soon I'm only curious here as I don't know many people here and language barrier I must need a job here to get fully integrated in portugese system and my taxation
If any one here who can help guide me where I can get a job as everyone knows the situation in pak is not good I moved here any guidance or help getting a job here I have no high demands for job any type of help in searching or getting job will be appreciated.
