What's new

I'm in Lisbon Portugal require a guidance

Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jul 3, 2008
Messages
15,804
Reaction score
-8
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Dear

All respected honourable members I'm now in Lisbon Portugal for my TRC process recently I have filled my documents here INSHALLAH I will successfully will bo locking my file very soon I'm only curious here as I don't know many people here and language barrier I must need a job here to get fully integrated in portugese system and my taxation

If any one here who can help guide me where I can get a job as everyone knows the situation in pak is not good I moved here any guidance or help getting a job here I have no high demands for job any type of help in searching or getting job will be appreciated.
 

Similar threads

Ra's al Ghul
Need Help to Know about New Brunswick Canada ......
Replies
6
Views
581
Ra's al Ghul
Ra's al Ghul
Ra's al Ghul
What Opportunities are Available for an Unskilled Person in US
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
4K
Destranator
D
Fish
Should I get a PC or a PlayStation?
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
2K
nahtanbob
N
P
"My Hindu girlfriend was confronted by her Indian coworker about dating a Muslim guy in USA"
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
96
Views
3K
Jaeger
J
INDIAPOSITIVE
The Afghan girl who defeated Taliban to get her IIT-M degree
2
Replies
23
Views
968
Redbeanpaste
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom