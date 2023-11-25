What's new

Illegal Economies & Realities Of Global Dynamics ft. Uzair Younus

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 6, 2016
Messages
3,313
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Illegal Economies & Realities Of Global Dynamics ft. Uzair Younus



Pakistan's economic landscape with Uzair Younus. From its shadowy illegal sectors powering a major chunk of the GDP to debates around the treatment of Afghan refugees. The conversation navigates trade dynamics with neighbors like China and highlights the potential of AI and EVs. India-Pakistan relations, and the evolving vision for Pakistan's future, capped off with reflections on Saudi Arabia's stance and crucial lessons for Pakistan's growth."

00:00 - Intro
02:30 - Junaid Akram New Office
03:55 - Research “Illegal Economy Of Pakistan” & “Tech”
08:10 - Afghanistan’s Economy
10:40 - Pakistan Mai Supari Kesey Banti hai?
11:40 - Smuggled Products In Pakistan
15:30 - Pakistan 60% - 80% of GDP Is from Illegal Economy
19:04 - Crack Down On Afghan Refugees: Is It Right or Wrong?
51:08 - Trade Relations with Neighbors Globally
01:01:20 - China Policies
01:02:40 - Upcoming Book Of Uzair Younus
01:09:11 - Best Pakistani Minds Are in America
01:13:40 - How To Attract Foreign Investors?
01:16:50 - Power Of AI, EV & Agriculture In Pakistan
01:28:20 - Ideas Of Pakistan Startups
01:30:00 - Elections In India & Pakistan Relation
01:34:00 - Pakistan Leaders Should Learn!!
01:42:41 - Saudia Arabia & Its Vision
01:49:30 - Pakistan Should Understand!!
01:52:23 - Outro
 

Similar threads

_NOBODY_
Announcing 20 Million+ $s Funding in Startups Ft. Faisal Aftab
Replies
1
Views
73
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
Faisal Aftab: CEO Zayn VC, Cashless Payments, AI Evolution & Stock Exchange Market
Replies
0
Views
52
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
Mastering Tech, Hospitality & Real Estate Ft. Mahwussh Alam
Replies
1
Views
318
Signalian
Signalian
_NOBODY_
Get 10,000$ For Your Small Business Ft. Umar Khan And Iman Urooj
Replies
0
Views
142
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
Leaving a Top Position at a 200 Billion $ Company Ft. Kanwal Cheema
Replies
0
Views
246
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom