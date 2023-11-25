_NOBODY_
Illegal Economies & Realities Of Global Dynamics ft. Uzair Younus
Pakistan's economic landscape with Uzair Younus. From its shadowy illegal sectors powering a major chunk of the GDP to debates around the treatment of Afghan refugees. The conversation navigates trade dynamics with neighbors like China and highlights the potential of AI and EVs. India-Pakistan relations, and the evolving vision for Pakistan's future, capped off with reflections on Saudi Arabia's stance and crucial lessons for Pakistan's growth."
00:00 - Intro
02:30 - Junaid Akram New Office
03:55 - Research “Illegal Economy Of Pakistan” & “Tech”
08:10 - Afghanistan’s Economy
10:40 - Pakistan Mai Supari Kesey Banti hai?
11:40 - Smuggled Products In Pakistan
15:30 - Pakistan 60% - 80% of GDP Is from Illegal Economy
19:04 - Crack Down On Afghan Refugees: Is It Right or Wrong?
51:08 - Trade Relations with Neighbors Globally
01:01:20 - China Policies
01:02:40 - Upcoming Book Of Uzair Younus
01:09:11 - Best Pakistani Minds Are in America
01:13:40 - How To Attract Foreign Investors?
01:16:50 - Power Of AI, EV & Agriculture In Pakistan
01:28:20 - Ideas Of Pakistan Startups
01:30:00 - Elections In India & Pakistan Relation
01:34:00 - Pakistan Leaders Should Learn!!
01:42:41 - Saudia Arabia & Its Vision
01:49:30 - Pakistan Should Understand!!
01:52:23 - Outro